Watch Five Great Films this Weekend at our MoMA “Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You” Series

Free in Deed

Filmmaker‘s annual collaboration with the Museum of Modern’s Film Department, the Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You, series returns this weekend for its 11th edition. Curated by MoMA’s Sophie Cavoulacos the IFP’s Milton Tabbot and Zachary Mandinach, and, from Filmmaker, Vadim Rizov and myself, the series is our pick of five great films that, in this download, streaming, pay per view era, deserve most especially to be seen on the big screen.

Each year we think we’re going to struggle to find five films that meet our exacting standards — five pictures that both haven’t gotten distribution and haven’t elected to self-release in digital markets. This year, in fact, we relaxed the latter criterion and opened up our selection process to films that had gone straight to digital. Funnily, though, the five films we landed on didn’t include any of these titles. The filmmakers in our 2016 series are theatrical true believers, and we share their belief.

The series kicks off Friday night with The Nine, Katy Grannan’s piercing and poetic documentary about invisible lives lived on a stretch of South Ninth St. in Modesto, CA. Grannan is an acclaimed portrait photographer, and she brings not only empathetic and composition skills to her debut feature but also a refreshing resistance to the traditional tropes of contemporary documentary. Grannan will be present for the Q&As. Grannan is one of Filmmaker‘s 2016 25 New Faces.

Also on Friday night is another feature by 25 New Face filmmakers — the team of Sherng-Lee Huang and Livia Ungur. Hotel Dallas is an indescribable documentary hybrid both about and employing the enthusiasm of American TV watches in Romania for the persona and mythologies of the American television show Dallas.

On Saturday is Jenny Gage’s indelible and effortless portrait of a group of New York teenage girls, All This Panic. The interior life of teenagers has seldom been captured with such fluidity and grace, and all in a film that is also mindful of issues of class, race and other defining factors of contemporary urban life.

Saturday too is our screening of The Pearl, Jessica Dimmock and Christopher LaMarca’s surprising and engaging documentary on trans women living in the Pacific Northwest. Both directors are keen photographers — and 25 New Face alumni — and the film captures with both compassion and artistry the evolution of their lives.

Finally, receiving its East Coast premiere in the Saturday evening slot is Jake Mahaffy’s relentless and shattering journey into the contradictions of faith, Free in Deed. (And, yes, Mahaffy’s another 25 New Face, although he appeared on our list all the way back in 2005.) Free in Deed recently was nominated for four independent Spirit Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Male Lead and Best Supporting Female.

