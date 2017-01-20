“I Knew it Would Cause Problems”: Director Justin Chon | Gook

Gook

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

The biggest challenge of communication my film Gook will have is the actual title.

It was a problem when we were trying to get financing for the film, when we were trying to cast the film and will be a problem when we take the film out into the world because of judgment without understanding. It will be our job to communicate and open up dialogue on how the title pertains to the film and the relevance it had during the 1992 LA riots.

When I titled the film, I knew it would cause problems especially in my own ethnic community. It will be challenging to make people understand why this film needs to be titled Gook.

[PREMIERE SCREENING: Saturday, January 21 at 8:30pm — Egyptian Theatre]

Sundance Responses 2017