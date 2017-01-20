The Sundance Question: What Specific Challenge of Communication Has Your Film Faced?

Photo: Kelsey Doyle

Each year Filmmaker asks all the incoming feature directors at Sundance one question. (To see past years’ questions and responses, click here.) This year, our question involves an issue cutting across all the political drama of the last year: communication. How do we really communicate to one another, to converse despite our differences? How do we step outside of our echo chambers so we’re not just trading slogans among our friends? On a filmmaking level, how do we make sure that problems of communication don’t cripple our visions or limit their reach?

This year’s question:

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

We’ll upload the responses individually over the course of the festival. So, as the festival progresses, click the link for new responses entered daily. The Sundance Film Festival is being held in Park City, Utah from January 19th to 29th.

“Film Has a Unique Ability to Transcend Barriers”: Director Amman Abbasi | Dayveon

“How Can You Make an Elephant Communicate Different Emotions?”: Director Kristen Tan | Pop Aye

“Mistakes Are What Make Life Interesting”: Director Helene Hegemann | Axolotl Roadkill

“It’s about Populism and the Reactions of Europeans toward Asylum Seekers”: Director Tonislav Hristov | The Good Postman

“A Nuanced Understanding of War”: Director Greg Barker | Legion of Brothers

“Character, as Always, Proved to Be King”: Directors Susan Froemke and John Hoffman | Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman