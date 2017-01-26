“Anthologies Are All about Communication”: Director Roxanne Benjamin | XX

XX

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

Anthologies are all about communication – you’re dealing with multiple productions in multiple states (if not countries) with quadruple the number of creatives and producers using different camera equipment, different lenses, with different visions, different styles. To that end, in my experience the biggest challenge for these types of productions usually lies in tying all of those disparate elements together into one cohesive whole that benefits and highlights each piece. I’ve worked with Soapbox Films and Owen Granich-Young on a number of multi-director films now – Owen since the very first V/H/S even – and their teams have always done a killer job making sure the vision of all of the directors is kept while at the same time bringing everything together as a cohesive feature viewing experience greater than the sum of its parts.

[PREMIERE SCREENING: Sunday, January 22 at 11:59pm — Library Center Theatre]

Sundance Responses 2017