“We Don’t Use Words to Tell a Story”: Directors Lily Baldwin and Saschka Unseld | Through You

Through You

During its development, production or eventual distribution, what specific challenge of communication did, or will your film, face? How did you deal with it, or how are you planning to deal with it?

We don’t use words to tell a story. We use bodies, gestures, dance, color, music and sound as tools. Inherently with this, there is room for interpretation about what the work IS ABOUT. This is the beauty and of course the challenge around non-traditional narratives. Meaning its fluid. VR is perfect for this. In Through You we worked hard to anchor the viewer in a couple key elements: The passage of time and by placing them inside the experience as a memory. We solved this through rigorous trial and error. – Lily Baldwin

One interesting challenge was actually during the shoot. A VR shoot doesn’t just change the roles of the actors, directors and DP, it’s everyone. Our fantastic assistant director Kate wasn’t in the room when we shot and there was no easy monitor setup, so she didn’t know when we had something in the can from the script. And our amazing sound woman Rebeka couldn’t boom the action otherwise she’d been in the shot, so she had to hide mics everywhere and afterwards record foley for the mix. Everyone’s role was affected and everyone had to adjust. – Saschka Unseld

Sundance Responses 2017