Trailer Watch: Trey Edward Shults’ It Comes at Night

When I interviewed Trey Edward Shults for our 25 New Faces list in 2015, he spoke of his new project:

For his next film, Shults is again drawing on a family story — his father’s death. “It’s not a straight drama about a guy passing from cancer,” Shults says. “I’m trying to take those feelings and emotions and put them into something bigger. And, yeah, it’s like my version of a horror movie. People ask, ‘Wasn’t Krisha that?’ But it’ll be even more intense than Krisha.”

I don’t know how much those intentions of Shults’s have shapeshifted since our interview, but A24 has just dropped a trailer for that next film, It Comes at Night, and it has all the intensity you’d expect from the director who created the most terrifying and psychologically acute portrait of a family holiday dinner ever.

Here’s the description from A24:

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse. It Comes at Night follows a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.

Watch the trailer.