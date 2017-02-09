Watch: Jessica Dimmock’s Doc on Senior Transgender Women, The Convention

The Convention is filmmaker Jessica Dimmock’s short documentary about a convention comprised of transgender senior women. She writes:

The film explores the annual Esprit gathering, where transgender women in their senior years who have been closeted their whole lives gather for a week of shared experience and understanding in a logging town in Northern Washington. For the attendees, many of whom are not out to their wives or children, this may be the only week of the year that they are not in hiding. I traveled to this event many times over the past years while Christopher LaMarca and I were filming our documentary, The Pearl.

The film is part of Shatterbox Anthology, a series from Refinery 29 and the Sundance Institute featuring 12 female directors. Other directors in the series include Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny. As for Dimmock, she was a 25 New Face in 2014 and The Pearl was selected for our most recent “Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You” series.