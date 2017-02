Moonlight Scores a Record Six Independent Spirit Awards, Including Best Picture and Best Director

Moonlight

Moonlight was the big winner at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, held this afternoon in Santa Monica, CA. Barry Jenkins’ incisive and complex dramatic triptych won a record six awards, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and the Robert Altman Award for its ensemble performers. In this acceptance speech for the Best Director Award, Jenkins confirmed the film’s budget — $1.5 million! — and thanked “anyone whose name was on a call sheet on those 24 hot-ass days in Miami.”

The only other multiple winner was Robert Eggers’ 16th-century supernatural horror film, The Witch, which picked up Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay.

Many of the other awards went to expected winners, including Best Male Lead (Casey Affleck), Best Female Lead (Isabelle Huppert), Best International Film (Toni Erdmann), and Best Documentary (O.J.: Made in America).

The Spirit Awards are produced each year by Film Independent, and they recognize exemplary independent films with budgets under $20 million. The complete list of winners is below.