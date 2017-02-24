Exclusive Clip: Mike Ott’s SXSW Comedy Doc, California Dreams

Straight from Berlin, Mike Ott’s California Dreams has its North American premiere at the SXSW premiere on March 11 in the Visions Program.

Courtesy of the filmmakers and the Film Sales Company, which is handling world sales, Filmmaker has this exclusive clip from the film. From the filmmakers:

In this clip from Mike Ott’s comedy doc California Dreams, various subjects recite monologues at the beginning of the film – all in pursuit of their own dreams. Director Mike Ott’s film is about the dreams we all have — of being something else, or somewhere else, or someone else.

Director Bio:

Director Mike Ott studied under Thom Andersen at Cal Arts where he received his MFA degree in Film/Video. Mike’s films have won numerous awards including an Audience Award at AFI Fest, a Gotham Award, and the Someone to Watch Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Subjects/Cast: Cory Zacharia, Kevin ‘K-NINE’ Gilger, Neil Harley, Patrick Llaguno

Film Synopsis:

From acclaimed director Mike Ott (Actor Martinez, Lake Los Angeles) comes the new comedy documentary feature California Dreams, presenting five unique individuals in pursuit of a big life change. Through auditions set up in small towns across Southern California, the film shows genuine characters with big Hollywood aspirations who, for various reasons, have never had the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

With subjects including celebrity impersonators, aspiring writers, and a former Red Cross nurse, this bitingly funny film reveals the strange and entrancing hypnotic grip that Hollywood has, in some way or form, on everyone.

Also note that Mike’s film Actor Martinez is being released on March 10th theatrically on Friday, March 10th in Los Angeles at Laemmle Music Hall and Friday, March 17th in New York City at Cinema Village (with a national rollout to follow). Available on VOD Tuesday, March 28.