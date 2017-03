We’ve featured the work of Frank Mosley on the site before, and we’re happy now to share the trailer for his latest short, Parthenon. Here’s the teasing logline:

A naked body moves a stranger to empathy. Parthenon is a new short film by Frank Mosley — a slippery, dizzying provocation on art, control, and perception.

The film premieres at the Sarasota Film Festival on April 1.