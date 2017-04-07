Trailer Watch: Laura Poitras’s Risk

“This is not the film I thought I was making. I thought I could ignore the contradictions…. I was wrong. They are becoming the story,”

That’s Oscar-winning documentary director Laura Poitras at the head of this new trailer for her latest feature, Risk, with a voiceover that functions as a new statement of artistic intent. Poitras has been working on this film about Wikileaks and Julian Assange since before CITZENFOUR, but as those words testify, there was more to document since the film’s screening last May at the Cannes Film Festival. That earlier version necessarily ended before the ’16 election, but the new picture, according to Showtime, which is releasing the film alongside NEON, goes through the election and “up to the present moment” — a time which both journalists and various arms of the U.S. government are investigating the effects of hacking and Russian interference on the U.S.’s choice of a president.

NEON, whose Tom Quinn worked on CITIZENFOUR while at Radius, opens Risk in theaters prior to a Showtime cable release this summer. Check out the trailer above.