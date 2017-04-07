Watch: John Wilson’s Escape from Park City

Filmmaker John Wilson — profiled this past year in our 25 New Faces series — covers the Sundance Film Festival for Vimeo with his inimitable lo-fi insight. Here, the glitz and pageantry of the ’17 festival is captured in sludgy grey tones and with a commentary that underscores Park City’s economic divide. The six-minute short, watchable above, is the latest — or, at least, latest publicly available — work of what Wilson calls “documentary memoir.”

