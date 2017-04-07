Oregon Doc Camp Now Accepting Applications

This year, Kate Amend, editor of the Academy Award-winning documentaries Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport and The Long Way Home, as well as The Case Against 8, and many other films, will present the keynote speech. Currently on the faculty of the School of Cinematic Arts at the USC, Amend will explore strategies for editing compelling and provocative openings for documentaries.

In addition to Amend, presenters include Claire Aguilar from International Documentary Association (IDA) and documentary filmmaker Jilann Spitzmiller (Shakespeare Behind Bars, Homeland).

Moderated panels will cover topics from “Ethics and Activism” to “Being a Female in the Documentary Film Industry.”