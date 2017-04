IFP Announces 10 Projects Selected for 2017 Screen Forward Labs

Angry Black Women

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), Filmmaker‘s publisher, announced today the ten projects taking part in its third annual Screen Forward Lab for story-driven, serialized projects. Among the projects, which span web series, VR and cross-platform storytelling, are works set in the world of extreme sports, gentrified Brooklyn, and a youth rehab center. Characters include young scouts and their scoutmasters, a gay-curious heterosexual woman, and angry black women — the latter in the series, Angry Black Women.

Screen Forward Lab creators begin their program today with five days of workshops and seminars at the Made in New York Media Center, where they will meet with Lab Leaders including Filmmaker 25 New Face Nadia Manzoor (Shugs and Fats), producer Jordana Mollick (Hello, My Name is Doris) and digital strategist Sarah Maryam Moosvi.

From the press release:

Under the leadership of IFP Head of Programming Amy Dotson and producer Gabriele Capolino, the Labs will provide 10 select creators with the knowledge, resources and mentor support necessary for developing strong pitches, securing financing to go from pilot to series, creating marketing strategies and finding unique avenues for the distribution of their work. Individualized attention for each project will also be paid to building engaged audiences, as well as long-term strategy for career sustainability and launch. “We are thrilled that IFP’s mission to support risk-taking creators now extends to episodic storytelling,” says Joana Vicente, IFP’s Executive Director. “With over 70% diverse voices represented in this year’s slate, we look forward to sharing these incredible series with industry leaders who can help further amplify their bold and provocative works.”

The ten selected projects are below: