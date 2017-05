While its opening salvo, in which Quentin Tarantino’s legacy is rated against four other directors — three of whom are still fondly thought of here at Filmmaker — is a bit a harsh, Evan Puschak’s video appreciation of Reservoir Dogs, QT’s first feature, digs into some of the aspects that make it a still-compelling watch a quarter of a century (!) later. And after you watch, check out Alex Rockwell’s interview with Tarantino upon the film’s release.

(HT: Kottke.org.)