At Cannes 2017, The Square Wins Palme d’Or; Coppola Best Director; and Lynn Ramsay’s Latest Wins Two
Here, as they are announced, are the winners of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Palme d’Or: The Square, Ruben Ostlund.
Special Prize for the 70th Anniversary: Nicole Kidman
Grand Prix: 120 Beats Per Minute, directed by Robin Campillo
Jury Prize: Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev
Best Actress: Diane Kruger, In the Fade
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
Best Director: Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled
Best Screenplay: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lathimos and Efthymis Filippou) and Lynn Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)
The Camera d’Or (given to best first film): Jeunne Femme/Montparnasse Bienvenue, directed by Leonor Serraille
Best Short Film: A Gentle Night (Qui Yang)
Short Film Special Mention: Katto (Teppo Airaksinen)