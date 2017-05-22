Latest News

At Cannes 2017, The Square Wins Palme d’Or; Coppola Best Director; and Lynn Ramsay’s Latest Wins Two

The Square

by
in Festivals & Events
on May 28, 2017

Here, as they are announced, are the winners of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Palme d’Or: The Square, Ruben Ostlund.

Special Prize for the 70th Anniversary: Nicole Kidman

Grand Prix: 120 Beats Per Minute, directed by Robin Campillo

Jury Prize: Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev

Best Actress: Diane Kruger, In the Fade

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

Best Director: Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

Best Screenplay: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lathimos and Efthymis Filippou) and Lynn Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)

The Camera d’Or (given to best first film): Jeunne Femme/Montparnasse Bienvenue, directed by Leonor Serraille

Best Short Film: A Gentle Night (Qui Yang)

Short Film Special Mention: Katto (Teppo Airaksinen)

