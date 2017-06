Watch: All of David Lynch’s Bizarre and Beautiful TV Commercials

With his new Twin Peaks: The Return scrambling our minds every Sunday, we at Filmmaker are experiencing a collective case of the feels for David Lynch these days. Giving us our fix until Episode Six streams this weekend is this video of Lynch’s television commercials compiled by Jeff Keeling. As with many directors, Lynch directed many of his best short TV spots for overseas brands, so look for work here like a Twin Peaks tie-in spot for Japan’s Georgia coffee that I, at least, have never seen before.

A complete list of commercials included is below. (I venture to say that Lynch is the only director who’d be hired to direct both a New York City Department of Sanitation spot as well as an ad for high-end women’s shoe designer Christian Louboutin.)