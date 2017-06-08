Watch: All of David Lynch’s Bizarre and Beautiful TV Commercials
With his new Twin Peaks: The Return scrambling our minds every Sunday, we at Filmmaker are experiencing a collective case of the feels for David Lynch these days. Giving us our fix until Episode Six streams this weekend is this video of Lynch’s television commercials compiled by Jeff Keeling. As with many directors, Lynch directed many of his best short TV spots for overseas brands, so look for work here like a Twin Peaks tie-in spot for Japan’s Georgia coffee that I, at least, have never seen before.
A complete list of commercials included is below. (I venture to say that Lynch is the only director who’d be hired to direct both a New York City Department of Sanitation spot as well as an ad for high-end women’s shoe designer Christian Louboutin.)
Calvin Klein 1988
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Ernest Hemingway
DH Lawrence
Asymmetrical Productions 1991
Georgia Coffee 1991
Mystery of G
Cherry Pie
Lost
The Rescue
Michael Jackson Dangerous Short Films Intro 1991
New York Dept of Sanitation 1991
We Care About New York
Gio by Armani 1992
Who is Gio?
Opium by Yves Saint LAurent 1992
Alka Seltzer Plus 1993
Lancome Tresor 1993
Barilla Pasta 1993
Adidas the Wall 1993
Background by Jil Sander 1993
The Instinct of Life
Sun Moon Stars by Lagerfield 1994
Sci Fi Channel 1997
Aunt Droid
Nuclear Winter
Rocket
Clearblue Easy 1997
Parisienne cigarettes 1998
Parisienne People
Playstation 2 2000
Welcome to the Third Place
Nissan Micra 2002
Do you speak Micra?
Gucci by Gucci 2007
Dior 2010
Lady Blue Shanghai
Louboutin Rouge 2014