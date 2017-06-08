Watch: All of David Lynch’s Bizarre and Beautiful TV Commercials

With his new Twin Peaks: The Return scrambling our minds every Sunday, we at Filmmaker are experiencing a collective case of the feels for David Lynch these days. Giving us our fix until Episode Six streams this weekend is this video of Lynch’s television commercials compiled by Jeff Keeling. As with many directors, Lynch directed many of his best short TV spots for overseas brands, so look for work here like a Twin Peaks tie-in spot for Japan’s Georgia coffee that I, at least, have never seen before.

A complete list of commercials included is below. (I venture to say that Lynch is the only director who’d be hired to direct both a New York City Department of Sanitation spot as well as an ad for high-end women’s shoe designer Christian Louboutin.)

Calvin Klein 1988

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Ernest Hemingway

DH Lawrence Asymmetrical Productions 1991 Georgia Coffee 1991

Mystery of G

Cherry Pie

Lost

The Rescue Michael Jackson Dangerous Short Films Intro 1991 New York Dept of Sanitation 1991

We Care About New York Gio by Armani 1992

Who is Gio? Opium by Yves Saint LAurent 1992 Alka Seltzer Plus 1993 Lancome Tresor 1993 Barilla Pasta 1993 Adidas the Wall 1993 Background by Jil Sander 1993

The Instinct of Life Sun Moon Stars by Lagerfield 1994 Sci Fi Channel 1997

Aunt Droid

Nuclear Winter

Rocket Clearblue Easy 1997 Parisienne cigarettes 1998

Parisienne People Playstation 2 2000

Welcome to the Third Place Nissan Micra 2002

Do you speak Micra? Gucci by Gucci 2007 Dior 2010

Lady Blue Shanghai Louboutin Rouge 2014