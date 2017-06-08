Latest News

Watch: “Behind The Lens: Fujinon MK 18-55mm Zoom”

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Jun 12, 2017

, ,

As part of a series of lens tests, Matt Porwoll delves into the Fujinon MK 18-55mm Zoom. As he writes as part of a thorough technical breakdown:

The Fuji MK 18-55 is an extremely lightweight lens, but solidly built. Weighing in at just over 2 lbs, it balances well with lighter-weight cameras like the Sony FS7 and FS5. It will also be a nice addition to the Sony a7SII, giving cinema style operation to a camera that otherwise would have difficulty supporting such a lens style.

