“We’re viewers where you know if you’ve got Tom Sizemore, that you’ve ruined the movie for us,” David Foster Wallace told David Lipsky on their 1996 road trip, meaning that the character actor’s appearance is a reliable signifier of immediate or imminent psychopathy and general bad news. The appearance of Sizemore in episode five proceeded exactly along those lines, which isn’t surprising: for someone whose cinematic intake is unknown but seemingly low, Lynch has the casual vidiot’s understanding of how certain performers can reliably be expected to behave. That squares with his love/hate relationship with the dream machine: Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire form a loose Los Angeles trilogy, equally enamored of Hollywood’s starry history and possibilities and increasingly disgusted by the compromises and banalities raising a certain amount of money requires. At the same time, this series has acted as a curtain call for familiar players from the Lynch Cinematic Universe; I think he knows/expects that this is his final artistic statement (surely no one will again give him whatever amount of money this cost for something this impractical), and it’ll be fun to think about how the recurrence of beloved performers from Lynch films past double as final commentaries on their previous personas.