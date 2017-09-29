Win Tickets to Hear Steven Soderbergh and Sam Esmail at this Weekend’s Future of Storytelling Festival

A conversation with Steven Soderbergh and a screening of the Season Three premiere of Mr. Robot followed by a talk with creator Sam Esmail are just two highlights of the Future of Storytelling Festival, to be held this weekend, October 6 – 8, at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center in Staten Island, New York. In a discussion moderated by Elvis Mitchell, Soderbergh will talk about his overall career as well as Mosaic, the new interactive project he’s making with HBO. In addition to Esmail, there are comedy performances, music events, and panels on truth in the age of digital journalism and more. And, there will be over 100 exhibits featuring the latest in VR, AR, AI, Mixed Reality, haptics, sensors, games, and interactive film, including 40 projects premiering here for the first time.

Tickets are $40 per day, so the three-pass, complete with a plus-one, free for being a Filmmaker reader, is something amazing. To win, just write me at scott@filmmakermagazine.com, with FOST in the subject line. The first ten respondents will win a pair of passes. And to learn more about the Future of Storytelling Festival, check out the video above.