John Cameron Mitchell to Host 2017 IFP Gotham Awards

John Cameron Mitchell

Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), Filmmaker‘s parent organization, announced today that John Cameron Mitchell will host the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards. The first awards show of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards is one of the leading honors for independent film and media, providing critical early recognition to groundbreaking independent films and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with ten competitive awards categories. The IFP Gotham Awards also honors selected film industry icons as tributes each year. The ceremony will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Cipriani Wall Street, New York City.

“We eagerly anticipate a fun, exciting and entertaining night with John Cameron Mitchell leading us through it,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “John’s unique gift to entertain will be a brilliant addition to the lineup of stellar Tributes and to the highly anticipated movies and nominees of 2017.”

Mitchell wrote and starred in the musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which began its Off-Broadway run at the Jane Street Theatre in 1998, which John won an Obie Award. In 2014 it opened on Broadway, where it garnered 8 Tony® nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Musical and John receiving a Special Tony® for his return to the role, Hedwig. John’s 2001 film adaptation of Hedwig won him Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and the 2001 IFP Gotham Awards Open Palm Award for Best Directorial Debut. In 2006 he directed the sexually frank ensemble-piece Shortbus, and in 2011 he directed the David Lindsay-Abaire adapted Rabbit Hole, produced by and starring Nicole Kidman in an Oscar®-nominated performance. His most recent film, the punk romance How to Talk to Girls at Parties, premiered at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival and stars Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Nicole Kidman. A24 will release the film in the spring 2018. John currently can be seen in CBS’s The Good Fight and Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle.

IFP recently announced that Dustin Hoffman will receive the Actor Tribute, Nicole Kidman the Actress Tribute, Sofia Coppola the Director Tribute, former Vice President Al Gore the Humanitarian Tribute, Ed Lachman the Cinematographer Tribute, and Film Producer and Founder of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum the Industry Tribute at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards.