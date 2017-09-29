With Four Nominations, Get Out Tops IFP Gotham Awards Announcement

Get Out

Jordan Peele’s zeitgeist-y horror film Get Out topped the IFP Gotham Awards nominations this morning, scoring nods for Best Picture, Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor. Other multiple nominees include Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, the Safdie Brothers’ Good Time, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, : kogonada’s Columbus, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, and Dee Rees’s Mudbound, which scored a nomination for actress Mary J. Blige as well as a special ensemble acting jury award. A total of 34 films are cited in today’s release. Said IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente in a press release, “This year offered a bountiful array of diverse, creative work that represents the very best from this community. We’re thrilled to celebrate these achievements.”

From the press release:

Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final Gotham Award recipients. The Gotham Audience Award nominees are comprised of the 14 films nominated for Best Feature, Best Documentary, and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award. The winners will be selected by online voting of IFP members. Voting for that award begins November 17th. In addition this year, the winner of the Breakthrough Series – Short Form (all available on the web) will be selected by online IFP member voting. The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 27th at Cipriani Wall Street.

A complete list of nominees is below.

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor*

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress*

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)

* The 2017 Best Actor/Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award for ensemble performance to Mudbound, The award will go to actors Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks.

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Atlanta, Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX Networks)

Better Things, Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)

Dear White People, Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)

Search Party, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

555, Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)

Inconceivable, Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)

Junior, Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)

Let Me Die a Nun, Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, Nancy Andrews, creator (YouTube)

(Additional credits to be determined.)

Gotham Independent Film Audience Award

IFP members will determine the Gotham Independent Film Audience Award with nominees comprised of the 14 nominated films in the Best Feature, Best Documentary, and Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award categories.

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

IFP members will determine the winner from among the five nominees for this award by viewing and voting for them online.

All IFP current, active members at the Individual Level and above will be eligible to vote for these audience-determined categories. Voting will take place online from November 17th at 12:01 AM EST and conclude on November 25th at 5:00 PM EST. In addition, IFP will be scheduling screenings of the nominated films for IFP members in the theater at the Made in NY Media Center by IFP in Brooklyn. These screenings will take place from November 10-21.

