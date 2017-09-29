Latest News

Click here to read our 25th Anniversary Fall 2017 issue, featuring the 25 New Faces of Independent Film

Recovering Family Memories through The Polaroid Job

on Oct 26, 2017

I love this short — The Polaroid Job — now up on the New York Times Op Doc page by producer, director and Sundance shorts programmer Mike Plante. A trip home to visit his parents leads to Plante sifting through stacks of their old Polaroids, photos that not only document family moments but also a family business. For a short time, while Plante was 11, his parents had “the Polaroid job,” a gig that involved taking a large-format Polaroid camera to various events — a store opening, a haunted house, etc. — and taking pictures of attendees posing with various superheroes, robots and Easter bunnies. Writes Plante in the intro, “The film is minimal on purpose, trying to replicate sitting in a room and showing friends a photo album or a slide show and talking over it.” That may be so, but the film also has a beautiful, formally precise, elegiac rhythm as it cuts between the square format Polaroids and insert shots that fill the 16:9 frame. The Polaroid Job is both family history — Plante uses these pictures to muse on his parents’ relationship — as well as an evocation of a more innocent time when a mom-and-pop business could make a go of it with just a simple camera and a closet full of charmingly cheesy costumes.

Bonus short: Made, Not Born. Writes Plante, it’s “a full roll of super-8 film my Dad shot in 1981. It’s referenced in PJ and I obviously fuzzed it out with a new soundtrack and goofy visual tricks. Human form vs film form.” (The sound design is indeed amazing — play it loud.)

