Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our 25th Anniversary Fall 2017 issue, featuring the 25 New Faces of Independent Film

Back to selection

Watch Live: Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017

by
in Festivals & Events, Filmmaker Videos
on Nov 27, 2017

Tonight marks the 27th annual edition of the Gotham Independent Film Awards, presented by Filmmaker‘s parent organization, IFP. Starting at 6 pm EST tonight you’ll be able to watch the ceremony, beginning with the red carpet arrivals, with the ceremony proper staring at 8. A Facebook live stream of the ceremony has begun; click on the Facebook icon here to watch. For more information, including a complete list of the nominees and tributees, click here, and check back tomorrow for a write-up of the ceremony.

© 2017 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF