Watch: David Ehrlich’s 25 Best Films of 2017 Supercut

Critic David Ehrlich’s 25 Best Films of 2017 supercut, dropped today, is an expected pleasure. Through the luxuriousness of its 12-and-a-half minutes, it produces, as it always does, the affect of, “Hey, this was a decent year for movies!” There a quite a few personal favorites on his list — Personal Shopper, Phantom Shopper, Good Time, A Ghost Story, to name a few — as well as a spirited soundtrack flecked with a number of ’70s and ’80s pop hits and disco anthems. Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” is the bold opener, and particularly amazing needle drops include Chaka Kahn’s “I’m Every Woman” to the mother! montage, and Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” to the Call Me By Your Name section. Plus, the quintessential earworm, “Never Going to Give You Up,” used sincerely and not as an internet gotcha.

Watch the supercut above and head over to Indiewire to read Ehrlich’s critical breakdown of the 25 films included.