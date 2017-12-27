Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2018 issue, featuring interviews with Errol Morris, six awards-season editors, Phantom Thread costume designer Mark Bridges and more...

Back to selection

The Art of Being Alone: Brian Bolster’s Elegant Short Doc, Winter’s Watch

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Jan 4, 2018

,

A hotel left empty during wintertime, a stormy island and a lone caretaker are the poetic elements of Brian Bolster’s elegant Winter’s Watch, a short documentary screening on the Atlantic Selects. For 19 winters photographer Alexandra de Steiguer has worked as a caretaker of the Oceanic Hotel, an imposing structure located on Star Island, 10 miles off the New England Coast. The island’s lone inhabitant, she sinks into her solitude and makes images, although, it is clear that, in this instance, her artistic practice is a byproduct of her need to escape the noise of the mainland and exist, one-on-one, with nature. For anyone holed up by a winter storm — or a winter’s flu — it’s beautiful, meditative viewing.

© 2018 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF