THE SCIENCE OF IT ALL

There are a lot of screenplay contests and development programs out there, but the Sloan/Tribeca Screenplay Program is one of the more interesting. In addition to a sizable development grant, the program provides mentorship to screenwriters and writer/producers grappling with science and technology themes in their work. An advisory panel of writers and scientists offer a year’s worth of feedback and input to, says the press release, “scripts that have a scientific or technological theme and story line or have a leading character who is a scientist, engineer, or mathematician…. Screenwriters currently participating in the program are Shawn Lawrence Otto (with the story of astronomer Edwin Hubble, Hubble) and Penny Penniston (with the romantic comedy Love is Brilliant). During the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival, each project was showcased at a panel and script reading featuring leading scientists, screenwriters, and actors. Advisors for these writers include screenwriter/director Henry Bean, screenwriter/director Nora Ephron, and award winning physicist Brian Greene.”

If you have a project that might fit Sloan/Tribeca’s mandate, you’d better hurry up. The deadline for submissions this year is February 3. Click here for official guidelines and required submission materials.