Watch: 2001 Stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood Do a Q&A

In this Q&A from a recent Toronto screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey, stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood are in fine form as they take to the stage to discuss why all the actors in the film were Canadian (Canadian actors didn’t need visas to live in the UK at the time), trade interpretations of what that ending means, and share a plethora of production anecdotes. Other highlights include Dullea’s reminiscences of how he came to be involved in the sequel 2010 and the two recalling Gene Hackman and Warren Beatty’s post-screening reaction: Beatty told the pair they were lucky to be in the film, while Hackman “just growled” at them. And note that Keir Dullea now looks pretty close to what the “aged Dave Bowman” makeup predicted.

