Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2017 interview, featuring interviews with Personal Shopper's Olivier Assayas and Kristen Stewart, Raw's Julie Ducournau, Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown and more...

Back to selection

Producers, Rework Your Budgets: SAG-AFTRA Ups Low-Budget Contracts 25%

Julia Stiles in Between Us

by
in Filmmaking, Production
on Jan 11, 2015

,

For low-budget filmmakers, the cost of hiring SAG actors has just gotten higher. Yesterday, as reported by Deadline, the SAG-AFTRA national board of directors approved a new contract paying actors working under three low-budget agreements a 25% raise.

The ultra-low-budget agreement, for films under $200,000 dollars, such as Dan Mirvish’s Between Us (pictured above), now requires producers to pay actors $125 a day, up from $100. The modified low-budget agreement now has a daily minimum of $335 and weekly rate of $1,166 (up from $268 and $933, respectively). And the low-budget contract, covering films less than $2.5 million sees rates rise to $630 and $2,190 (from $504 and $1,752). All three contracts require filmmakers to shoot in the U.S. and, remember, a SAG work day is eight hours. So, overtime rates apply to bring actors up to film’s typical 12-hour shooting day.

These increases are the first for these contracts in ten years.

© 2017 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF