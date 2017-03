A Reader Asks, “How Do I Find A Director for my Screenplay?”

We’re always happy to receive questions here at Filmmaker about filmmaking itself. One such question inspired one of our most-read posts, “15 Things to Do After You Finish Your Script,” and now a reader of that blog post has written in with a logical next question: How do you find a director for your screenplay?” Below, my response and, as I like to do, further comments from someone who might have more experience than me — in this case, screenwriter and Filmmaker reader (and writer), Marc Maurino.

First, here’s the reader letter:

Hello Scott: I’ve just read and thoroughly enjoyed your article, “15 Steps To Take After You Finish Your Script.” Thanks for the sound advice and your willingness to answer questions. I’ve recently set up a limited company in the U.K., with the sole purpose of bringing a screenplay I’ve written to the big screen. I plan to do this using a combination of crowdfunding and private investment, via generous government tax breaks. One of the biggest hurdles is finding a director for the project. As a relative unknown, I don’t have a body of work to show. The directors I’ve pitched the idea to so far have been high profile and unable to commit due to busy work schedules. I wondered if you had any suggestions on making connections at this the development stage? The screenplay has been rewritten several times and has had good feedback. I realise that the competition is fierce out there, but I have confidence that given time and effort we can get the film made. Obviously, a great cast and director are crucial to any future success, but it’s knowing how to entice them. Best wishes. Adam Adam Dickson

Director

West Cliff Productions Ltd

Dear Adam,

Attaching a director is hard. Just like everything having to do with filmmaking, it’s a chicken-and-egg kind of thing. The best chance you have of attaching a director is to have a project that’s financed, or very near financed, or at least has a backer with deep pockets, like a studio, ready to greenlight it. But, as an independent producer, you can’t get those things until you have a good director — or, at least, a director your financiers are willing to take a chance on.

When others have asked me this same question, I have asked them back, “Are you actually hiring a director, or are you asking them to collaborate with you on development?” Often people confuse the two, and I’m happy to see from your letter that you haven’t. You say you’ve set up a company to produce the film. But are you the producer as well as the screenwriter? If so, I’m not sure you’re helping your cause. Have you ever produced a film before? You didn’t tell me much about your film, but Googling you I see that the project may be a 1946 period film. Period films are hard and can be expensive — I know. You say that you are financing through crowdfunding and tax breaks? Have you secured these incentives before and, most importantly, do you have a network in place ready to crowdfund your film? Or, are you looking for the director to bring his or her own fan base to the project?

I don’t know what directors you’ve gone out to, but I take it from your letter that they are more established names. If so, you might be better off partnering with a producer with a proven track record who can both add validation to your project as well as provide a comfort level to the director that the film will get made, made well, and will find distribution.

But what do I know? For another perspective, I decided to ask Marc Maurino, a Filmmaker reader who sold his spec script, Inside the Machine, to CBS Films for six figures. He’s had recent, hands-on experience with finding a director.

Best,

Scott

From Marc Maurino: