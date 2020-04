Announcing Rathaus ESCAPES, an Online Film Series, “Presented with Love” from Filmmaker

Alice Cummins and Sanjay Lama Dong appear in The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me by Cedric Cheung-Lau (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

The production company Rathaus is partnering with a Filmmaker for a free three-night screening series, April 14 – 16, of its new and recent work, both features and shorts. The films include 2020 Sundance selection The Mountains are a Dream that Call to Me and 2019 BAMcinemafest title De Lo Mio. Says Rathaus producer and partner Alexandra Byer, “Our ESCAPES series comes from wanting to give people a night off to feign normalcy and just go to the movies in these weird times. Amongst all the chaos, we feel we have an opportunity to let people, even if just for a night, transport elsewhere and meditate on something different — to escape our homes and explore places of powerful beauty.” Indeed, the films take place in striking locations all over the world, befitting a company with offices in New York Detroit, Antigua and Barbuda.

The three escapes are:

ESCAPE To Nepal – Tues, April 14 – Travel to the Himalayas for a night to experience the “idyllic, meditative journey” of THE MOUNTAINS ARE A DREAM THAT CALL TO ME by director Cedric Cheung-Lau. The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and is presented with the intention of transporting you away from the chaos, to explore a place of powerful beauty. Short ESCAPES – Weds, April 15 – As we know from binge watching hours of TV recently, sometimes shorter is better, especially as our attention span is divided between checking multiple news outlets constantly. Join us for a series of five shorts, including two brand new films. Check out below to see the lineup! ESCAPE to Santiago – Thurs, April 16 – Join sisters Rita and Carolina as they journey to Santiago, Dominican Republic to reunite with their family. Slow down to the speed of the DR, breathe in the humidity, and take a look up at the palm trees. DE LO MIO, directed by Diana Peralta, premiered last summer as the BAMcinemaFest Closing Night film and was named IndieMemphis’ Narrative Competition winner this fall.

Each evening begins at 8:30 Eastern. Online registration through Eventbrite is required, after which respondents will receive, on the days of the shows, the online viewing link.

Further information follows, and check back to the Filmmaker site each day for editorial on the night’s films.

The full schedule follows.