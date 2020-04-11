Announcing Rathaus ESCAPES, an Online Film Series, “Presented with Love” from Filmmaker

Alice Cummins and Sanjay Lama Dong appear in The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me by Cedric Cheung-Lau (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

The production company Rathaus is partnering with a Filmmaker for a free three-night screening series, April 14 – 16, of its new and recent work, both features and shorts. The films include 2020 Sundance selection The Mountains are a Dream that Call to Me and 2019 BAMcinemafest title De Lo Mio. Says Rathaus producer and partner Alexandra Byer, “Our ESCAPES series comes from wanting to give people a night off to feign normalcy and just go to the movies in these weird times. Amongst all the chaos, we feel we have an opportunity to let people, even if just for a night, transport elsewhere and meditate on something different — to escape our homes and explore places of powerful beauty.” Indeed, the films take place in striking locations all over the world, befitting a company with offices in New York Detroit, Antigua and Barbuda.

The three escapes are:

ESCAPE To Nepal – Tues, April 14 – Travel to the Himalayas for a night to experience the "idyllic, meditative journey" of THE MOUNTAINS ARE A DREAM THAT CALL TO ME by director Cedric Cheung-Lau. The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and is presented with the intention of transporting you away from the chaos, to explore a place of powerful beauty. Short ESCAPES – Weds, April 15 – As we know from binge watching hours of TV recently, sometimes shorter is better, especially as our attention span is divided between checking multiple news outlets constantly. Join us for a series of five shorts, including two brand new films. Check out below to see the lineup! ESCAPE to Santiago – Thurs, April 16 – Join sisters Rita and Carolina as they journey to Santiago, Dominican Republic to reunite with their family. Slow down to the speed of the DR, breathe in the humidity, and take a look up at the palm trees. DE LO MIO, directed by Diana Peralta, premiered last summer as the BAMcinemaFest Closing Night film and was named IndieMemphis' Narrative Competition winner this fall.

Each evening begins at 8:30 Eastern. Online registration through Eventbrite is required, after which respondents will receive, on the days of the shows, the online viewing link.

Further information follows, and check back to the Filmmaker site each day for editorial on the night’s films.

The full schedule follows.

THE MOUNTAINS ARE A DREAM THAT CALL TO ME Runtime: 94 min followed by a Q&A with the Director, moderated by the Editor-in-Chief of Filmmaker, Scott Macaulay “One of the film’s many pleasures during the climb, with pauses for moments of rest and relaxation, is the tender humanity on display with those she may meet on the journey. There’s an open-heartedness and kindness in every interaction that adds to the tranquil nature of the film.” – The Film Stage “This Sundance NEXT entry is a mood piece that dispenses with story and causal events in the name of creating an indefinable atmosphere and exalting the power of nature to influence human destiny. Making landscape the protagonist with documentary insistence, Cedric Cheung-Lau’s first feature takes the viewer on a spectacular trek through Annapurna Sanctuary, alternating high-altitude forests with views of the great mountain and its awe-inspiring ranges.” – The Hollywood Reporter SHORT ESCAPES Runtime: 95 min “A Phone Call from My Best Friend” – dir. Alexander Christenson – Special Preview – A lifelong bond is threatened when two white friends try to talk about race. “Swift River” – dir. Taylor Mcintosh – Premiere! – Lost between here and there, a man and his dog find themselves searching for gold as they struggle to survive. “Blackout” – dir. Sofia Bonami – A power outage in a prison classroom temporarily suspends the teacher and inmates in a reality with no barriers. “Dadli” – dir. Shabier Kirchner – Tiquan, a 13-year-old Antiguan, recounts bits of his daily life in his small village and community. “Leaving Hope” – dir Caspar Newbolt – Suffering a loss, a woman finds a mysterious book on a subway platform and with it fights to get control of her life. “Wilder Palms” – dir. Bradley Tangonan – A child retreats into her imagination after child protective services visits her house. DE LO MIO Runtime: 74 min followed by a Q&A with the Director “The Farewell is remarkably deft in its assessment of what immigrants and people of diaspora owe those they leave behind, but it’s not alone in this sharp analysis. De Lo Mio, a new film from the debut writer-director Diana Peralta, aches and questions in similar ways.” – The Atlantic “De Lo Mio is truly a profound story, pulling memories of family and pieces of one’s motherland into the center of a passionate frame. It goes a little further than surface level sibling drama, as its message strides on familial love, forgiveness, and contemplation.” – JumpCut Online