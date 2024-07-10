Oxbelly Announces the Fellows and Advisors of Its 2024 Oxbelly Retreat

Charlie Kaufman and Barry Jenkins at the Oxbelly Retreat (Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis)

The Greek nonprofit Oxbelly announced today the participants of its 2024 Oxbelly retreat, which was held June 22-30, 2024 in Costa Navarino, Greece. Thirty fellows broken into three strands — screenwriting, episodic writing and fiction writing — received mentorship from an illustrious list of advisors, who included Charlie Kaufman, Chigozie Obioma, Miguel Gomes, Marielle Heller, Barry Jenkins and Michael Almereyda. Leaders and program directors for the three programs were Guardians of the Galaxy screenwriter Nicole Perman (Screenwriting); Jen Blake (executive producer, Joyland) and Deutschland 83 producer Jörg Winger (Episodic); and An Orchestra of Minorities author Chigozie Obioma (Fiction).

As the organization stated in a press release, “the Oxbelly Retreat is an annual gathering of international storytellers, dedicated to the exchange of ideas, deepening of craft and broadening of artistic horizons through intercultural dialogue. The 2024 edition included program tracks for writers in film, television and literature open to fellows from around the world. Oxbelly continued to challenge more conventional models of artist programs by building in cross-programmatic opportunities for the fellows, advisors and special guests, thereby expanding these writers’ approach to story and the cross-pollination between the film, literary and TV industries.”

Among the fellows who attended were 2008 Filmmaker 25 New Face John Magary, director of The Mend (and editor of our current print issue cover film, Between the Temples).

From the press release, the full list of advisors, fellows and their projects is below:

2024 Oxbelly Advisors and Special Guests included Michael Almereyda, Ritesh Batra, Jen Blake, Nazrin Choudhury, Willem Dafoe, Merve Emre, Maureen Fazendiero, Eva H.D., Miguel Gomes, Isabella Hammad, Marielle Heller, Fanny Herrero, Barry Jenkins, Elnathan John, Charlie Kaufman, Alejandro Landes, Gonzalo Maza, Imbolo Mbue, Chigozie Obioma, Nicole Perlman, Klaudia Reynicke, Fiammetta Rocco, Kristen Roupenian, Vera Santamaria, Simon Van Booy, Lulu Wang, Anna Webber, Anna Winger, Jörg Winger, Femke Wolting and more.

The 30 2024 Oxbelly Fellows were selected from over 1600 submissions from 110 countries.

2024 Oxbelly Fellows:

Steve Anthopoulos (Australia) – BAND OF BOYFRIENDS – Episodic

Helen Beltrame-Linné (Brazil) – DAUGHTERS OF THE SEA – Screenwriters

Fayssal Bensalah (Algeria) – Fiction

Savannah Bowen (USA) – Fiction

Linh Duong (Vietnam) – DARK NIGHT, WHITE LIGHT – Episodic

Martika Ramirez Escobar (Philippines) – DAUGHTERS OF THE SEA – Screenwriters

Iuli Gerbase (Brazil) – EXOTIC NECKS – Screenwriters

Ahmad Ghossein (Lebanon) – THE SIDE EFFECTS OF TRUSTING LIFE – Screenwriters

Robert Goldsbrough (UK) – PINK PRESS – Episodic

Georgis Grigorakis (Greece) – NEKTAR – Screenwriters

Avi Heikkinen (Finland) – THE FOG – Episodic

Yorgos Iliopoulos (Greece) – BUCKS – Episodic

Erato Ioannou (Cyprus) – Fiction

Sophie Jarvis (Canada) – TAKING THE WATERS – Screenwriters

Aziza Kasumov (Azerbaijan) – Fiction

Marco Kaye (USA) – Fiction

John Magary (USA) – RECESS – Screenwriters

Subhadra Mahajan (India) – MOH – Screenwriters

Tonia Mishiali (Cyprus) – MAYA – Screenwriters

Chido Muchemwa (Zimbabue) – Fiction

Hassan Muhammad (Nigeria) – Fiction

Charles Muhumuza (Uganda) – Fiction

Makena Onjerika (Kenya) – Fiction

Dimosthenis Papamarkos (Greece) – NEKTAR – Screenwriters

Solina Riekkola (Finland) – THE FOG – Episodic

Mais Salman (Jordan) – UNFOLLOWED – Episodic

Theo Toksvig Stewart (UK) – ISLE OF MANY – Episodic

Yorgos Teltzidis (Greece) – BUCKS – Episodic

Jana Zeineddine (Jordan) – UNFOLLOWED – Episodic

Yi Zhu (China) – Fiction

Dates for the 2025 Oxbelly Retreat will be announced in late fall, at which time applications for each fellowship will open. There is no cost to apply and all expenses for fellows are covered.

Oxbelly was founded in 2015 by producer Christos V. Konstantakopoulos. The 2024 Oxbelly Retreat was supported by founding partner Faliro House, hotel partner Costa Navarino and the Captain Vassilis & Carmen Constantakopoulos Foundation. Additional support for the 2024 Oxbelly fellows was provided by Grace Lay of Linlay Production, Greg Beauchamp of Bindery Films and Wendy Ettinger.