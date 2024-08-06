New Films by Ramell Ross, Julia Loktev, Brady Corbet Among 2024 New York Film Festival Lineup
Film at Lincoln Center announced today the Main Slate lineup of the 62nd New York Film Festival. Among the lineup are the latest from David Cronenberg (The Shrouds), Paul Schrader (Oh Canada) and Mike Leigh (Hard Truths) are world premieres by younger American auteurs, including Julia Loktev, who will debut the 332-minute, five-part My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow, about the young female independent journalists at Russia’s TV Rain during the first week of the invasion of Ukraine. Robinson Devor (Police Beat, Zoo) world premieres his documentary Suburban Fury, about would-be presidential assassin Sara Jane Moore. And RaMell Ross, who appeared on our 25 New Faces list in 2015, follows up his 2018 documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening with the festival’s opening night film, an adaption of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Nickel Boys. Other titles include, from Cannes, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora; two films from Hong Sangsoo, By the Stream as well as his third outing with Isabelle Huppert, A Traveler’s Needs; and, also from Cannes, Carson Lund’s winning baseball drama Eephus.
“The festival’s ambition is to reflect the state of cinema in a given year, which often means also reflecting the state of the world,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival in a press release. “The most notable thing about the films in the Main Slate—and in the other sections that we will announce in the coming weeks—is the degree to which they emphasize cinema’s relationship to reality. They are reminders that, in the hands of its most vital practitioners, film has the capacity to reckon with, intervene in, and reimagine the world.”
Along with Lincoln Center, films will screen at partner venues across all the boroughs: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum (Bronx), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).
For passes and ticket information, visit the NYFF website.
Below, the Main Slate of the 62nd New York Film Festival
Opening Night
Nickel Boys
Dir. RaMell Ross
Centerpiece
The Room Next Door
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar
Closing Night
Blitz
Dir. Steve McQueen
All We Imagine as Light
Dir. Payal Kapadia
Anora
Dir. Sean Baker
April
Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Brutalist
Dir. Brady Corbet
By the Stream
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Caught by the Tides
Dir. Jia Zhangke
Dahomey
Dir. Mati Diop
The Damned
Dir. Roberto Minervini
Eephus
Dir. Carson Lund
Grand Tour
Dir. Miguel Gomes
Happyend
Dir. Neo Sora
Hard Truths
Dir. Mike Leigh
Harvest
Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari
Misericordia
Dir. Alain Guiraudie
My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow
Dir. Julia Loktev
No Other Land
Dir. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Oh, Canada
Dir. Paul Schrader
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Dir. Rungano Nyoni
Pepe
Dir. Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
The Shrouds
Dir. David Cronenberg
Stranger Eyes
Dir. Yeo Siew Hua
Suburban Fury
Dir. Robinson Devor
Transamazonia
Dir. Pia Marais
A Traveler’s Needs
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Việt and Nam
Dir. Trương Minh Quý
Who by Fire
Dir. Philippe Lesage
Youth (Hard Times)
Dir. Wang Bing
Youth (Homecoming)
Dir. Wang Bing