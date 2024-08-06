New Films by Ramell Ross, Julia Loktev, Brady Corbet Among 2024 New York Film Festival Lineup

Mikey Madison in Anora

Film at Lincoln Center announced today the Main Slate lineup of the 62nd New York Film Festival. Among the lineup are the latest from David Cronenberg (The Shrouds), Paul Schrader (Oh Canada) and Mike Leigh (Hard Truths) are world premieres by younger American auteurs, including Julia Loktev, who will debut the 332-minute, five-part My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow, about the young female independent journalists at Russia’s TV Rain during the first week of the invasion of Ukraine. Robinson Devor (Police Beat, Zoo) world premieres his documentary Suburban Fury, about would-be presidential assassin Sara Jane Moore. And RaMell Ross, who appeared on our 25 New Faces list in 2015, follows up his 2018 documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening with the festival’s opening night film, an adaption of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Nickel Boys. Other titles include, from Cannes, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora; two films from Hong Sangsoo, By the Stream as well as his third outing with Isabelle Huppert, A Traveler’s Needs; and, also from Cannes, Carson Lund’s winning baseball drama Eephus.

“The festival’s ambition is to reflect the state of cinema in a given year, which often means also reflecting the state of the world,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival in a press release. “The most notable thing about the films in the Main Slate—and in the other sections that we will announce in the coming weeks—is the degree to which they emphasize cinema’s relationship to reality. They are reminders that, in the hands of its most vital practitioners, film has the capacity to reckon with, intervene in, and reimagine the world.”

Along with Lincoln Center, films will screen at partner venues across all the boroughs: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum (Bronx), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).

Below, the Main Slate of the 62nd New York Film Festival

Opening Night

Nickel Boys

Dir. RaMell Ross

Centerpiece

The Room Next Door

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Closing Night

Blitz

Dir. Steve McQueen

All We Imagine as Light

Dir. Payal Kapadia

Anora

Dir. Sean Baker

April

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Brutalist

Dir. Brady Corbet

By the Stream

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Caught by the Tides

Dir. Jia Zhangke

Dahomey

Dir. Mati Diop

The Damned

Dir. Roberto Minervini

Eephus

Dir. Carson Lund

Grand Tour

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Happyend

Dir. Neo Sora

Hard Truths

Dir. Mike Leigh

Harvest

Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari

Misericordia

Dir. Alain Guiraudie

My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow

Dir. Julia Loktev

No Other Land

Dir. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Oh, Canada

Dir. Paul Schrader

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Dir. Rungano Nyoni

Pepe

Dir. Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Shrouds

Dir. David Cronenberg

Stranger Eyes

Dir. Yeo Siew Hua

Suburban Fury

Dir. Robinson Devor

Transamazonia

Dir. Pia Marais

A Traveler’s Needs

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

​​Việt and Nam

Dir. Trương Minh Quý

Who by Fire

Dir. Philippe Lesage

Youth (Hard Times)

Dir. Wang Bing

Youth (Homecoming)

Dir. Wang Bing