The Gotham Announces 2024 Project Market Slate

The Gotham, Filmmaker‘s publisher, announced today the projects and creators accepted into the 2024 Gotham Week Project Market, which takes place in Brooklyn and Manhattan September 30 – October 4. A long-running program of The Gotham, the Project Market introduces projects in development seeking financing or distribution to industry partners, including producers, sales agents and distributors. It returns this year following last year’s break due to the ongoing Writers Guild strikes with 112 projects spanning feature films, documentary and television. Among the projects are Buffalo Stone, which Lily Gladstone co-wrote and produced, with co-writer-directors Daniel Glick and Ivy Macdonald and producers Ivan MacDonald and Sarah Clarke; Plaisir, written and directed by Molly Gillis, with Tara Sheffer and Maria Altamirano (All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt) producing; Earth Camp, a documentary from Paris is Burning director Jennie Livingston; and projects involving a number of filmmakers who have appeared in this magazine’s 25 New Faces list, including ones from Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Penny Lane, Moon Molson, Gabriella Ortega, Aurora Brachman, Mackie Mallison, and Darcy McKinnon. Along with US Features in Development and Spotlight on Documentaries, there’s a new Shorts to Features section containing, as the title would suggest, feature films based on completed shorts. There are also sections devoted to episodic series and work from global producers

The complete list of projects announced today follows.

US Features in Development

Arc written and directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon, co-written and produced by Jason Fitzroy Jeffers, produced by Mollye Asher and Jonathan David Kane.

A young, black Miami outcast seeks answers to his mother’s supposed UFO abduction by becoming a follower of a mysterious cult leader promising extraterrestrial salvation.

Buffalo Stone co-written and directed by Daniel Glick and Ivy MacDonald, co-written and produced by Lily Gladstone and Sarah Clarke, and produced by Ivan MacDonald.

Two estranged Blackfeet sisters reunite to return buffalo to their reservation; a bold effort that forces them to confront a shared history of trauma.

Cousins written and directed by Adrian Burrell, produced by Sue-Ellen Chitunya.

Three kids from the ghettos of East Oakland go on a wild adventure after their favorite older cousin escapes house arrest.

Flor and Aman Against the Motherfucking World written, directed, and produced by Emilie Blythe McDonald with producer Gina Resnick.

Two punk teenagers in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico share absolutely everything until Flor suspects that Aman may be experiencing abuse at home.

Free Radicals co-written, directed, and produced by Xia Magnus, co-written and produced by Alyssa Polk, produced by Theo Vieljeux and Alexandra Milchan.

When a reclusive widow is held hostage by her violent young neighbor, her farmhouse becomes the stage for a savage game of cat-and-mouse.

Heirloom written, directed, and produced by Fawzia Mirza, produced by Andria Wilson Mirza.

When Zareen is denied her family’s heirloom jewelry for her impending wedding (to another woman), she enlists her queer besties to plan an elaborate heist.

Here for the Weekend written and directed by Jane Modderno, produced by Michael Gottwald, Josh Penn, and Josh Peters.

A raunchy rom-com about three transgender best friends chasing love, success, and connection in Palm Springs, while trying desperately to keep their found-family together.

Hyper/Space written and directed by Moon Molson, produced by Mary Jane Skalski and Robert Chang.

A Black twenty-something, suffering from a bundle of unnamed psychological disorders, launches into a low-key manic quest to solve the mystery of his mother’s suicide.

It’s Always Sunni written and directed by Sonia Malfa, co-written by Trae Harris, produced by Nikkia Moulterie.

A young poet hits the road cross-country to claim her inheritance from her estranged father but her mother is chasing behind to stop her.

Skin written and directed by Urvashi Pathania, produced by Liz Lian.

A dark-skinned woman is tempted by a dangerous skin bleaching tank.

Sonapur written and co-directed by Aqsa Altaf, co-directed by John X Carey.

A desperate migrant worker in Dubai navigates a treacherous underworld to reclaim his confiscated passport and return to Pakistan before it’s too late.

Tenderfoot directed and co-written by Audrey Rosenberg, co-written by Cooper Rowe, produced by Guo Guo and Alexander Rudolph.

A mysterious man arrives in a small fishing village, disrupting the codependent bond between a mother and her troubled son as a storm approaches.

Three Islands written and directed by Juan Luis Matos, produced by Robert Colom and Monica Sorelle.

When Rafael is released from jail into his son’s apartment, they are forced to confront their relationship as their lives become intertwined with a musician.

US Shorts to Features

1972 written and directed by Marissa Chibás, produced by Liz Cardenas, Rui Xu, and Steven Demmler, executive produced by Yao Zhang.

At her 1972 NYE’s party in Manhattan, exiled Cuban revolutionary Gloria Cienfuegos faces a defiant daughter, party crashers and fears of never returning home.

ASK: Atlanta Super Kids (Superman Doesn’t Steal) written, directed, and produced by Tamika Lamison, produced by Carol Ann Shine, Chris Beal, and Cleve Lamison.

Set during the 70’s Atlanta Child Murders, young siblings experience events which cause them to question the meaning of heroes, villains, Superman, and themselves.

But We Slept Soundly directed and co-written by Jake Kolton, co-written by Audrey Findlay, produced by Myriam Schroeter and Ani Schroeter.

A bourgeois Brooklynite’s comfortable reality unravels when he begins to suspect his husband is responsible for a hit-and-run.

Cramming written, directed, and executive produced by Dan Perlman, produced by Saba Zerehi and Josh Peters.

Close friends Alex and Yan Bo, eighth graders, cram for a test in a prestigious prep school. A cheating accusation threatens their friendship.

Diary of a Muslim Cynic written and directed by Sarah Mokh, produced by Ahmed Musiol, Abubakar Khan, and Elaine Tunnat.

Nora’s senior year in the aftermath of a tragedy: charting her pursuits of love, college, and understanding the uncanny weight of the universe.

Huella written and directed by Gabriela Ortega, produced by Constanza Castro, Domenica Castro, Rafael Thomaseto, and Helena Sardinha.

A Dominican flamenco dancer must break free from a family curse to secure a future for herself.

In An Orderly Fashion written and directed by Adrian Cardenas, produced by Maria Altamirano.

A Cuban family’s lives are upended when Rafa is rewarded with a terminal illness on the first day of his retirement.

Iris written by Shunori Ramanathan, produced by Rajal Pitroda, executive produced by Cidney Hue.

A woman becomes addicted to a VR simulation of a baby she can’t have, spiraling into a battle between prolonging this fantasy and saving herself.

The Last Cowboy written and directed by Rickey Larke, produced by Charles Taylor Goubeaud, Lorelle Lynch, Lyandre Pierre, Bryan Eliacin, Julian Park, Lo Howard, and Preston Purchase.

An ex-convict joins forces with an unassuming bartender, hoping that one more heist will bring them the freedom they have long desired.

Plaisir written and directed by Molly Gillis, produced by Maria Altamirano and Tara Sheffer.

An American stand-up comedian volunteers on a French artist commune in search of purpose and pleasure.

Shutterbird directed and co-written by Réi Talas, co-written by Adriana Santos.

A troubled young photographer and a recovering misfit yearn to escape their farm town in Santa Ynez Valley.

Thirstygirl written and directed by Alexandra Qin, produced by Carlos López Estrada, Asher Goldstein, and Valerie Bush.

When Charlie reluctantly drives her younger sister cross-country to rehab, Charlie’s own demons come to the surface in the most devastating and hilarious ways.

Spotlight on Documentaries

Asha Puthli: The Devil Is Loose directed by Shruti Ganguly, produced by Caryn Capotosto, and executive produced by Roopak Saluja.

A documentary following Asha Puthli – an Indian-born musical icon whose artistic journey was nearly lost to obscurity.

The Ballad of Luis Valdez directed and produced by David Alvarado, produced by Everett Katigbak and Lauren DeFilippo.

Theater and film icon Luis Valdez has used art for social justice since the 1960s, revolutionizing Mexican-American representation from the fields to stage and screen.

The Banker’s Daughter directed by Samia Khan-Bambrah and produced by Michèle Stephenson.

Filmmaker Samia Khan delves into the financial underworld to unravel the BCCI Affair, a global scandal that nearly destroyed her family and its legacy.

The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole directed and produced by Tetiana Khodakivska, produced by Elena Saulich, written by Alevtina Kakhidze.

Questioning the identity construction in the world, the story follows Taisa (15) and Kyrylo (12) as they process their time in Russian “re-education” camps.

Born to be Kissed in the Dark directed, produced, and written by Nico Blanco.

A lush visual and musical journey, following nightlife legend Victor Rodrigues and his chosen family as they shape the underground queer nightlife scene in LA.

The Bulldogs directed by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev, produced by Alexander Hyde and Drew Johnson.

Following a catastrophic train derailment, The Bulldogs follows residents of the rural Ohio village of East Palestine as they navigate an uncertain path to recovery.

The Dating Game directed, produced, and written by Violet Du Feng, produced by Joanna Natasegara, James Costa, and Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas.

In China where men greatly outnumber women, three bachelors join an intensive dating camp led by a sought-after dating coach, their last-ditch effort for love.

Dear You directed and produced by Aurora Brachman, produced by Jess Alvarenga.

The aftermath of a tragic love story between a woman, a man and her disappearing island.

Disclosure 2 [working title] directed and produced by Sam Feder, produced by Amy Scholder, executive produced by S. Mona Sinha.

ACLU attorney Chase Strangio fights monumental anti-trans legislation before the Supreme Court in a far-reaching exploration of the consequences of mainstream anti-trans reporting.

Disposable Humanity directed and produced by Cameron Mitchell, produced and written by Cameron Mitchell and David Mitchell.

A family’s exploration into the history of the Nazi Aktion T4 program, its targeting of disabled people, and its reverberations into the present day.

Earth Camp One directed, produced, and written by Jennie Livingston.

About the search for joy – including queer joy – after serial traumatic loss.

EJ Lee: All American directed and produced by Jason Rhee, produced by Zoe Sua Cho and Cindy Martin, and executive produced by Gordon Quinn.

EJ Lee, a 60-year-old basketball legend once nicknamed the Korean Magic Johnson, becomes a college head coach for the first time in West Texas.

El pueblo salva al pueblo (The community saves itself) directed and produced by Rodrigo Olivar.

Frustrated by assaults and authorities’ indifference, indigenous delivery workers in NY unite to create a civil guard, aiming to seek justice and reclaim their story.

Everything Must Go directed and written by Mackie Mallison, produced by Rita Walsh.

An elderly Japanese matriarch and her daughters use their imaginations to pursue American dreams that immigration, poverty, and mental illness have kept them from living.

Fire Within directed and written by Corinne Sullivan and Laetitia Jacquart, produced by Rebecca Houzel.

Between the churches and the streets, Dawn, Tony, Miss Terry, and Reverend Harry fight to forge their place in an American society ravaged by inequalities.

The First (working title) directed by Andrew Hida.

Four disabled athletes on the U.S. Power Soccer National Team fight for equality and recognition in pursuit of the 2023 World Cup title.

​​For Venida, For Kalief directed and produced by Sisa Bueno, produced by David Felix Sutcliffe.

A cinematic mosaic of the legacy of Kalief Browder and his afterlife via the poetry of his mother Venida Browder.

Free Leonard Peltier directed by Jesse Short Bull and David France, produced by Jhane Myers, and executive produced by Bird Runningwater and Jodi Archambault.

A documentary on contemporary efforts to gain freedom for Leonard Peltier, an imprisoned formidable leader of the American Indian Movement.

The Gardeners directed and produced by Crystal Kayiza.

Follows the Worthy Women of Watkins Street, keepers of one of the oldest Black cemeteries in Mississippi.

The Half Truths directed and produced by Hemal Trivedi, produced by Cynthia Kane and Laurence Uebersfeld, executive produced by Amelia Hanibelsz.

A tribal school-teacher is arrested, tortured, and raped while protecting her forest from mining-corporation. Her quest for justice unites 100,000 tribals to resist Indian-government.

Harvest directed by Natalie Baszile and Hyacinth Parker, produced by Trevite Willis, executive produced by Dawn Porter.

The Nelsons want to be the USA’s biggest farmers, but after two years of poor harvests, the new year holds as much opportunity as uncertainty.

Hiding in Plain Sight directed, produced, and written by Luchina Fisher, written and produced by Odu Adamu, produced by Yvonne Welbon, Eric Miclette, Shan Shan Tam, and Zackary Drucker, executive produced by Michael Hirschorn.

The unsung story of Black queer presence in music told through popular and lesser-known artists who shaped the sounds and culture we enjoy today.

Hollywood Does Abortion directed and produced by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater, Mike Attie, produced by Eliza Licht, executive produced by Angela Tucker.

Reveals the interplay of onscreen abortion stories and political discourse from the 1970s’ Roe decision to the current evisceration of abortion rights.

Issa’s House directed, produced, and written by Tomer Heymann, produced by Leigh Heiman, Estelle Fialon, and Ahmad Amro, executive produced by Libby Lenkinski.

Issa Amro and his non-violent activists guard a Palestinian-owned home in Hebron. Issa’s House gives voice to their stories in the face of insurmountable oppression.

Karachi Sky directed and produced by Sofian Khan, produced by Khaula Malik.

Memoir meets in memoriam in this intimate journey through a filmmaker’s twenty-year archive and the relationship that changed the course of his life.

Laura Jane Grace: Dysphoria Hoodie directed and produced by Arielle Kilker, produced by David Nordstrom.

In order to complete her latest album, transgender punk rock icon Laura Jane Grace must embark on a tumultuous journey of self-discovery.

The Long Rescue directed, produced, and written by Jennifer Huang, produced by Jethro Patalinghug and Hanz Florentino, produced and executive produced by PJ Raval.

Filipina teen trafficking survivors dream of romance and success, but over nine years learn that to outrun their pasts, they must become their own heroes.

Malls of America directed and produced by Brian Becker, produced by Carrie Weprin.

Traces the rise, fall, and potential reinvention of the most quintessentially American habitat: the enclosed shopping mall.

Matininó directed by Gabriela Díaz Arp, produced by Karla Claudio Betancourt, Wendy Muñiz, and Guillermo Zouain.

Tells the story of the Villanueva family, a multi-generational family of Puerto Rican women transforming their experience of violence into a fantasy film.

My First Brush With Infinity directed and written by Alex Westfall, produced by Tavi Gevinson, Maya E. Rudolph, and Bennett Elliott, executive produced by Joslyn Barnes.

In this intergenerational portrait of the artist as a young woman in formation, director Alex Westfall excavates, interprets, and re-envisions photographer Francesca Woodman’s life.

Natchez directed by Suzannah Herbert, produced by Darcy McKinnon, executive produced by Sam Pollard and Cindy Meehl.

In a rural Mississippi town dependent on a romanticized plantation tourism industry, a reckoning is at hand.

Nine directed and produced by Rachael DeCruz and Jeremy Levine, produced by Rajal Pitroda and Gerald Hankerson.

A relationship forged in the harshest of environments between a young man and his father figure fortifies both men in the enduring fight for freedom.

Norma directed and produced by Christina Ramirez.

Amid rising anti-immigration sentiments in the United States, Sister Norma Pimentel’s work across the Rio Grande reveals the sobering consequences of closing the American border.

Phantom directed by Kyoko Miyake and produced by Joedan Okun.

An extraordinary fight over the footage out of Hiroshima and Nagasaki becomes a battle for narrative, and for memory, leading to an unexpected friendship.

The Plot directed, produced, and written by Tamara Dawit, produced by Eamonn O’Connor.

Uncovering the 1937 Addis Ababa genocide, this documentary highlights Ethiopia’s fierce resistance against Mussolini’s brutal occupation, echoing the perils of unchecked fascism.

Relative Strangers directed, produced, and written by Deann Liem, written by Laurie Coyle, and executive produced by Sam Pollard.

Mixed race adoptees—the children of U.S. servicemen and Korean women—search for their birth families, initiating unexpected discoveries about self, family, race, and culture.

The Return directed, written and produced by Anjali Kamat and Rehan Ansari, produced by Sanjna Selva.

A personal film about the rise of Hindu supremacism in India.

Salut Robert directed and produced by Laura Israel, produced by Ryan Krivoshey, executive produced by Vicky Krieps.

Assembled from decades of never-before-seen home movies and personal films, Salut Robert is a diaristic portrait of legendary photographer and filmmaker Robert Frank.

See You Tomorrow directed by Chase Joynt, produced by Samantha Curley and Sean O’Neill.

Trans elder and icon Beverly Glenn-Copeland receives a life-altering diagnosis and turns his final bow into a radiant creative offering for the next generation.

Snow Globe directed and written by David Sampliner, directed by Rachel Shuman, produced by Beth Levison and Rosie Felice, executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi.

Tells the story of snow—its many wonders and why it matters—through the filmmaker’s encounters with people unusually invested in snow and its future.

The Songs from Within directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu and produced by Katrina Hsieh and Stefano Centini.

Two indigenous young queers are pursuing freedom, their dreams, and yearning for love through singing and dancing, even in the face of life obstacles.

Untitled Feminist Revolution Film directed and produced by Elizabeth Wolff, produced by Holly Meehl Chapman, and executive produced by Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, and Jamila Wignot.

An immersive tale of how movements succeed and fail, Untitled Feminist Revolution Film uses rare archives to reveal the untold story of women’s liberation through trailblazing activists: Betty Friedan, Flo Kennedy, and Kate Millett.

Vs. Goliath directed and produced by Nate Birnbaum and Maggie Lemere, directed by Sam Eilertsen, produced by Pulkit Datta, executive produced by Jamie Henn.

A diverse coalition everyday Americans from across the country fight heroically to protect their homelands from further destruction by the fossil fuel industry.

Walker directed and produced by Amy Bench, produced by Monique Walton and Mei Kennedy.

A verité portrait of a deaf advocate and father from Baton Rouge driven by his family’s experiences to help those affected by incarceration.

Yosi directed by Jimmy Goldblum, produced by Vero Kompalic, Gia Rigoli, and Justin A. Gonçalves, and executive produced by Darren Aronofsky.

Yosimar Reyes is a queer undocumented poet and a full-time caregiver, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his 89-year-old abuelita decides to self-deport.

You’ll Be Happier directed and executive produced by Daniel Lombroso, produced by Kerry Mack, executive produced by Penny Lane.

Penis enlargement surgery goes mainstream, in this shocking and funny documentary from Daniel Lombroso and Penny Lane. Will men face their shame?

Global Producers Hub

Approximate Joy written and directed by Georgia Fu, produced by Yu-Hao Su and Pin-Chun Liu.

During the 2008 recession, Mary, a resourceful Taiwanese immigrant, engages in bank fraud to keep her business alive. When her husband suddenly dies, Mary hides it from her daughter, Grace, hoping to shield her from pain. As Grace searches for her seemingly absent father, Mary’s world of lies begins to unravel, revealing that one can’t run from the truth forever.

The Art of Negative Thinking written and directed by Ben Lewin, produced by Judi Levine and Deidre Backs.

In a wheelchair after an accident, Jeff numbs himself on drugs and alcohol. His wife desperately reaches out to Tori, a self-help professional whose therapy group is from the disability community. As Jeff squares off against Tori, her members slowly join him in the bacchanal that this intervention has become, making for a night of therapy like no other.

Bad Gays directed by Loïc Hobi, produced by Michael Graf.

The eccentric Dylan drives across Switzerland to compete in an illegal race across the border. He picks up guys until he falls for Angel Face–who’s robbing a burger joint. Fleeing the cops on the snowy roads of the slowest country in the world, Dylan realizes his passenger is far more dangerous than his pretty face betrays.

The Diplomats directed by Andreas Fontana, produced by David Epiney and Eugenia Mumenthaler.

It is the late 1980s. As the Eastern Bloc disintegrates, two diplomats with an old grudge meet by chance in Geneva. They clash secretly and fiercely for almost a decade, while the world map is redrawn around them.

Drummies written and directed by Hanneke Schutte, produced by Dries Scholtz, Joachim Landau, Edwin Goldman.

In a struggling community, a young Drum Majorettes squad emerges as top contenders for the Drummie National Championships. However, Alice, their 12-year-old leader, battles anxiety and stage fright. When funding issues threaten the program, the community rallies behind them. As the team prepares for the big event, the hopes and dreams of the entire community rest on Alice’s shoulders.

The Easy Life written and directed by Fabian Medea, produced by Carolyn Carew and Fabian Medea.

David is a recently widowed, middle-aged Black aspiring playwright and wine aficionado/oenophile with a sophisticated palate. As an arbiter of tastes, his goal is to find the perfect pinot noir, gather enough material on the research trip to fix his stage play, get it produced and, with the success thereof, win back his self respect and glory.

Flesh Of My Flesh written and directed by Matthys Boshoff, produced by David Horler, Khosie Dali, Jozua Malherbe.

The film starts on the day that Magnus brings Annelie home from hospital and tracks the evolution of their household over three decades against the backdrop of South Africa’s transition to democracy into the present day. As lover becomes caretaker, their son rebels and the wound of their daughter’s death festers, the family has to continue to adapt to survive.

In Case of Apocalypse written and directed by Olivia Peace, produced by Gabriel Mayers.

A creation myth set in Detroit, Michigan. We join our characters Cass and Legynd as they near the end of their currently toxic relationship. Thanks to an actual toxic chemical spill the island they live on is dying and these two people are quite awkwardly breaking up right in the middle of it.

Inedia written and directed by Elizabeth Cairns, produced by Elizabeth Cairns, Jennifer Chiu, Daniel Bekerman, Chris Yurkovich, Tyler Hagan.

Cora joins a radical community of people who claim to be nourished by light, forgoing all physical food. Like a moth to a flame, Cora falls headfirst into this practice with its promise of transcending the body. When the veil is finally lifted, Cora must confront the darker underpinnings of her desire to abstain from food.

Mary Mary written by Bruce LaBruce and Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay, directed by Bruce LaBruce, produced by Joe Balass.

A trans woman develops a strong emotional attachment to an unmarried nineteen-year-old pregnant girl. A story about two lonely souls who feel like they don’t fit in anywhere coming together and bonding over the experience of having a baby.

Morir De Pie written by Alejandra Moffat, directed by María Paz González, produced by Giancarlo Nasi and Jorge Bustamante.

Cruz works as a simulated patient for medical students, a precarious job being replaced by AI. Amid a work crisis, her neighbor jumps off the balcony in front of her, and Cruz doesn’t react. Her inaction leads her to associate it with the emotional toll of her job, sparking a dangerous quest to reclaim her lost emotions.

Omionna directed by Kōji Shiraishi, produced by Eisei Shu and Hiroyuki Yoshihara.

Fumiyuki and Naomi move to a rural town to save their loveless marriage. Naomi prays at a shrine for Fumiyuki’s love… but begins mutating, so Fumiyuki becomes her caretaker, hiding her body transformation.

Pigeon Wars written by Dania Bdeir and Bane Fakih, directed by Dania Bdeir, produced by Sahar Yousefi and Myriam Sassine.

Rana, a college student struggling with a difficult secret from her past, becomes obsessed with conquering Beirut’s male-dominated pigeon wars, where rival trainers compete to capture each other’s prized birds. With the help of Hassan, an unlikely ally, she embarks on a mission to capture the rarest pigeon of all – the Nicobar – from the reigning Pigeon King.

The Players written and directed by Sarah Galea-Davis, produced by Sonya Di Rienzo, Sarah Galea-Davis, Dave Derewlany and Aeschylus Poulos.

Summer. 1994. Emily is cast as the youngest member of an avant-garde theater production. She is immediately entranced by the bohemian lives of her fellow actors and feels like she has found a surrogate family, but as the lines between artistic and personal relationships blur, Emily becomes entangled in the complex power dynamics within the group.

Purple Cotton written by Jasmin Tenucci and Saim Sadiq, directed by Jasmin Tenucci, produced by Apoorva Charan.

On a runaway trip to the Amazon, the aimless and pregnant Leo falls madly in love with Nadia, an aspiring musician. Their reckless romance leads to a miscarriage – a shared tragedy that forever binds them as they come together and separate over chapters of their lives, each time reconciling with their ideas of womanhood, motherhood, and nature.

Rabies written and directed by Sandra Tabet, produced by Rana EId and Thomas Micoulet.

Julia, a history professor, teaches the controversial Lebanese Civil War. As Ghassan, her son, comes back to live with her, the war-time dogs reappear, spreading terror in Beirut. When Ghassan is bitten, Julia witnesses his transformation into a violent man. Together, they embark on a nightmarish journey through the capital, looking for a cure as the city collapses.

Rubber Hut written and directed by Hanna Gray Organschi, produced by Tara Sheffer and Elizabeth Woodward.

Rhode Island, 1992. An entrepreneurial ex-Pan Am stewardess opens a drive-thru condom shop in her Italian Catholic town. Overnight, Emanuella DelVecchio becomes the local lightning rod, a radical hero to the neighborhood teens and an unlikely threat to her tight-knit community.

Sacred Creatures written by Frieda Luk and Chris Sanchez, directed by Frieda Luk, produced by Frieda Luk, Ines Eisses, Chris Sanchez.

Estranged Italian-Canadian siblings reunite years after the middle sister had a psychotic episode that she experienced as a spiritual awakening. Her behavior at the reunion grows stranger, disrupting family dynamics, and draws in a group of eccentric followers. A darkly comic exploration of faith and family.

The Sleepening written and directed by Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia, produced by Pierce Varous, Rania Attieh, and Daniel Garcia.

After an alleged group sexual assault, a young socialite model begins to lose her grip on reality as the world around her grows increasingly more hostile toward her. Her body is changing, and she begins experiencing unexplainable hallucinations, fatigue, and even blackouts that lead her to believe she may have committed murder—but is any of it even real?

Solar written and directed by Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar, produced by Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar, Annemarie du Plessis and Mira Mendel.

In a tale spanning multiple centuries, four people from the distant past all the way to a post-apocalyptic future (a Khoekhoe elder defying death, a shipwrecked missionary, a desperate Rastafarian, and a resilient young apprentice) are each drawn to a celestial aurora hovering over Table Mountain in Cape Town. Their destinies are intertwined in a world plunged into darkness.

Titters written by Erica Rose and Ali Clayton, directed by Erica Rose, produced by Stephanie Roush and Karl Hartman.

On the eve of her 30th birthday, Ali, who has always ignored her queerness, travels to NYC from rural North Carolina with her best friend Patty, both embarking on a mission to have sex with women for the first time. On the trip, Ali and Patty discover the power of self-acceptance, chosen family, and the true magic of… titters.

Valley of the Tall Grass directed by Masami Kawai, produced by Sophie Luo and Sarah Kim.

A TV/VCR combo set is thrown out in an Oregon town, but it survives and circulates through the lives of various Indigenous characters of color. In this multi-character portrait, young sisters, an artist, a junkyard scrapper, and his skater daughter all find forgotten memories and connection through this seemingly obsolete object.

We Forgot to Break Up directed by Karen Knox, produced by Nicole Hilliard-Forde.

Follows the story of a diverse group of musicians, in the vibrant bar scene of Toronto, who come together to form a band with a mission: to ignite a musical revolution. As they channel their individual struggles and experiences into their music, ‘The New Normals’ create a dynamic, rock sound that transcends gender.

A Winner is Seen at the Start written and directed by Zhannat Alshanova, produced by Zhannat Alshanova, Jean-Laurent Csinidis, Denis Vaslin, Marija Razgutė.

In Almaty (Kazakhstan), 17-year-old Mila escapes her unstable family life by joining an elite swim team led by Vlad. Amidst intense training and doping suspicions, Mila navigates a complex attraction to Vlad, while traumatic memories and moral dilemmas threaten to unravel her newfound independence.

The Wrong Husband written by Samuel Cohn-Cousineau and Zacharias Kunuk, directed by Zacharias Kunuk, produced by Samuel Cohn-Cousineau, Zacharias Kunuk, Jonathan Frantz, Susan Avingaq.

Ever since they were toddlers, Sapa and Kaujak have known they will be married – their parents having arranged it at birth. When Kaujak’s father dies suddenly, her mother marries a strange man from another camp, tearing the two apart. Will the two young lovers be able to take matters into their own hands and reunite once and for all?

Series Creators to Watch

A.S.S. Crawler written by Aizzah Fatima.

Nadia Malik is an undocumented struggling NYC actress. When a wire transfer sent by her mom in Saudi Arabia gets flagged by the NYPD, she is brought in for interrogation by rookie cop Officer Diaz. He knows that she’s undocumented, and uses that to get her to spy on a mosque which he believes is a terrorist cell.

The Babies of Luna Park written by Bat-Sheva Guez, produced by Bat-Sheva Guez and Lauren Elizabeth Harris.

In the extravagant and violent world of Coney Island in the 1920s, a band of outsiders struggle to do the impossible: keep premature infants alive.

Book of Bo written by Thea Rodgers.

When Sister Isabeau questions the Catholic Church’s core tenets, her dreams of a better world infect her convent. After breaking into a nearby monastery to steal their wine, her sisters give in to their cravings for agency, creativity, love, and good sex–but the arrival of the patriarchal Archbishop (and his Inquisition) threatens the new futures they’re trying to build.

The Connectors written by Craig T. Williams.

In this one-hour procedural, Frannie is a Bronx city worker with a shady side-hustle as a neighborhood connector. When she finds the sister she didn’t know she had. They join forces. One has the connections. The other has the funds. They create a detective agency that brings families together,including their own. But sometimes, finding family can fuck you up.

The Fiancées of Sèyí Àjàyí written by Abbesi Akhamie, produced by Abbesi Akhamie and Yety Akinola.

Explores the strength and resilience of three Black women who find themselves engaged to the same man. Through their shared personal tragedy, the women decide to unite and expose their cheating fiancé and in doing so, challenge societal expectations and ultimately empower themselves and other women in their community.

Get Home Safe written by Elaine Hsieh Chou.

Frustrated by the inaction following her sister’s murder, social activist Anna Hwang is desperate to bring the spotlight back on anti-Asian hate. When her peaceful candlelight vigils accomplish nothing, she concocts a risky plan: stage a fake hate crime. But her plan blows up in her face, resulting in a very real death and unlocking a dark addiction to murder.

The Neon Void written by Stephanie Adams-Santos.

Soledad is a young queer woman who seeks to become a cyborg to preserve her family’s memories and escape humanity’s despair. Upon meeting a mysterious child with ties to nature, she uncovers her long-suppressed magical heritage, leading her on a transformative journey to reclaim her lost powers and restore balance to a dying world.

Powerless written by Dallas Rico.

Zahir Jones is a Philadelphia PI who solves cases involving superpowered individuals and teams up with a masked vigilante to uncover their identities and motives. As Zahir delves deeper, he uncovers a criminal underworld and a mentor-mentee relationship between Vergil and a crime boss, leading to a showdown that sets the stage for the series’ main antagonist, Vergil himself.

Rules for Being a Mutt written and produced by Mithra Alavi.

Iranian American Muslim Batol just wants to be a normal teen girl, but in 2002 evangelical Johnson City, Tennessee, that’s impossible. She tries to keep her head down, but her stubborn nature keeps her ready to stand up to xenophobic bullies. With Islamophobia, raging hormones, first loves, and a mixed family, Batol’s coming-of-age story is about to get messy.

South Bay written by Aisha Amin.

In a rural Texas town, two teenagers tragically commit suicide after being hypnotized by their high school principal. Caro, an ambitious classmate, takes it upon herself to investigate the disturbing events. As she delves deeper, she gets pulled into a web of coercion, groupthink and self-doubt that begins to threaten her morality.