Production Studio Wavelength Sponsors Yellow Springs Film Festival, Hosts First Live WAVE Grant Showcase and Panel Discussion

Production studio Wavelength has announced its official sponsorship of the Yellow Springs Film Festival. From the press release:

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 1:45 PM ET, Wavelength, in partnership with YSFF, will host its first-ever WAVE Grant showcase featuring short films from WAVE Grant alumni including Ana Verde’s Te Llaman Las Olas (The Waves Call You), Geena Hernandez’s Chicks, Sofia and Andrea Riba’s American Girl, Hannah Patterson’s Late to the Party, Amanda Gordon’s Sugar Honey, Leena Kurishingal’s No Escape, and Neha Aziz’s So, That Happened. The screenings will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Wavelength’s Head of Multicultural Initiatives & Strategic Partnerships and Film Independent Board Chair, Brenda Robinson, who will be joined by Jenifer Westphal, Ana Verde, and Geena Hernandez.

The event will be held at the historic Little Art Theatre, which recently gained national attention when Yellow Springs resident, YSFF advisor, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Steve Bognar, directed an eight-minute video that helped secure a $100,000 grant for the theater.

“In 2023, less than 2% of films were directed by minority women,” says Wavelength Producer and Grant Manager, Taylor Wildenhaus. “We’re always looking for new ways to grow the WAVE Grant and ensure more first-time BIPOC women and non-binary filmmakers can share their stories. By bringing these films to a live audience, we’re not just showcasing talent—we’re building a community that celebrates diverse storytelling.”

The WAVE Grant, which stands for “Women at the Very Edge,” supports first-time women and non-binary filmmakers of color in creating their first short narrative film. In addition to the $5,000 grant, Wavelength provides mentorship in the development, production and post-production of the filmmaker’s story, as well as fundraising and distribution strategy. […]

For more information on Wavelength and the WAVE Grant, visit wavelength.com/grants and follow @wavelenthprods on social media. For more information on YSFF, visit www.ysfilmfest.com and follow @ysfilmfest on social media.