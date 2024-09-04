To be a standout on a show featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford is quite a feat, but that’s exactly what Luke Tennie did in his breakthrough role as Sean in the hit Apple TV+ series Shrinking. On this episode, the seemingly effortlessly-talented young actor takes us back to his early days and details how football played a pivotal part in helping him with the disciplines required for acting. He explains his belief that there can be no real “play” without massive preparation; talks about coming to a place of understanding that auditioning is simply a “demonstration of my capabilities;” tells a hilarious story about his first job, working with Rob Reiner, which ends up being a lesson in letting go, plus much more. The second season of Shrinking is dropping this fall and Tennie also has a small part in the eagerly anticipated film Nickel Boys which is scheduled to be released on October 25th.

