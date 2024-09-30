Trailer Watch: Andrew Norman Wilson’s “It’s Not What the World Needs Right Now”

Earlier this year, filmmaker Andrew Norman Wilson (profiled as part of our 25 New Face of Independent Film list in 2021) published an essay in The Baffler about his struggles to get his work financed, made and seen. Entitled “It’s Not What the World Needs Right Now,” the (mostly) comic essay made enough of a splash that Wilson has subsequently presented it (in New York, Los Angeles and Locarno) as a live one-man show while dressed as Abraham Lincoln. Now the presentation form returns to New York’s Metrograph this Friday, and we’re pleased to share Wilson’s trailer for the event, complete with a classic deep-voiced narrator.