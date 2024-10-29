Anora, Nickel Boys, Challengers and I Saw the TV Glow were among the multiple 2024 Gotham Award nominees announced today by The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker‘s publisher. Anora, winner of this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or, received the most nominations — four, including Best Picture, Best Director, Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance. Among other films making their mark with multiple nominations are Good One, A Different Man, The Brutalist and The Fire Inside. On the documentary side, this year’s Berlin Festival Documentary Award, No Other Land, joins other international titles (Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, Intercepted and Dahomey) competing against two U.S. productions (Union, Sugarcane).

Gotham Award nominations are chosen by juries of film critics, festival programmers, journalists and critics (listed below).

“We are proud to announce the nominees for The Gothams, selected by nominating committees who bring their independent perspective to the selection process. This year’s nominations celebrate voices from across the globe, embodying the growing embrace of international cinema by audiences everywhere. We look forward to celebrating our nominees and our Gotham tributes in a few weeks,” said Gotham Film and Media Institute executive director Jeffrey Sharp in a press release.

The Gotham Awards will be held December 2, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street.