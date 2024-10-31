Angelina Jolie to Receive 2024 Gotham Awards Performer Tribute

Angelina Jolie in "Maria"

Angela Jolie will receive the Performer Tribute for her performance in Pablo Larrain’s Maria at the upcoming 2024 Gotham Awards, the Gotham Film Festival & Media Institute announced today. Jolie plays iconic opera singer Maria Callas in the Paris-set film that finds Callas, in her final days, processing her life and career on stage. It follows films by Larrain about other 20th century women icons, including Jackie Onassis (Jackie) and Spencer (Princess Diana).

“Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary,” said The Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp in a press release. “Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas’s complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon. We are thrilled to celebrate what is truly one of Ms. Jolie’s career-defining performances in the final installment of Pablo Larrain’s magnificent trilogy.”

Jolie’s many acting credits include Gia, Girl, Interrupted, Malificent, Changeling, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. As a director, her films include Without Blood and In the Land of Blood and Honey.

Winners of The 2024 Gothams will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2024. Maria will be in select theaters on November 27 and stream on Netflix on December 11.