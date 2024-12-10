UTA Partner Theresa Peters Joins the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Board of Directors

Theresa Peters

The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker‘s parent publication, announced today that UTA Partner Theresa Peters will join the organization’s Board of Directors. Known as a guiding force in entertainment who has shaped the evolution of countless careers across film and media, Peters will work with The Gotham to advance its mission of celebrating and nurturing independent film and media creators by providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition.

“Theresa Peters represents the very best of what an industry leader can be – someone who not only shapes the careers of renowned artists but also creates opportunities for emerging talent. Her role as Partner at UTA, an agency that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to developing new voices and providing pathways for young people entering the industry, makes her an ideal addition to our Board. Theresa’s deep expertise in nurturing talent and UTA’s track record of building careers across entertainment and media perfectly align with The Gotham’s mission. We are thrilled to welcome her strategic vision and industry leadership to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Theresa Peters is a Partner in the Talent Department at leading global talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory company UTA. Peters joined UTA from the William Morris Agency, where she was an agent for 14 years. She is a fixture within the entertainment industry, having cultivated a roster of long-time clients both in front of and behind the camera. Her tenacity for developing talent into franchise stars, award winners, and creative virtuosos is renowned. Widely respected for her taste in material and eye for emerging talent, Peters represents a distinguished roster of established and rising stars working in all areas of the entertainment business.

“Joining the board of The Gotham is an incredible honor,” said Theresa Peters. “The focus for my clients and the mission of Gotham have aligned through the years – to champion voices, foster creativity, and empower emerging talent. I’m thrilled to be part of such an important organization within our industry.”

Peters’ clients who have been recognized and honored for their impressive work include Kirsten Dunst, James McAvoy, Viggo Mortensen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alicia Vikander, Theo James, Sam Claflin, George MacKay, Tahar Rahim, Thomasin McKenzie, Zoe Kazan, Sam Heughan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Antony Starr, Jessica Biel, Haley Bennett, Hugh Dancy, Finn Cole, Ben Hardy, Harry Lawtey, Alba Baptista, Kyle MacLachlan, Letitia Wright, and Rafe Spall, among others. Her client roster is highly diverse, representing snowboarder Chloe Kim, artist Kyle Minogue, creators Alix Earle and Morgan Riddle, and writer/directors Nikolaj Arcel, Jesus Colmenar, and Derek Tsang.

Peters will join a board that features Academy Award-nominated actor, producer, and director Colman Domingo, who was announced earlier this year. The Gotham’s Board of Directors includes Anthony Bregman, Jeb Brody, Gerry Byrne, Jason Cassidy, Alina Cho, Dan Crown, James Janowitz, Riley Keough, Franklin Leonard, Stephanie March, Dee Poku, Hanna Rodriguez-Farrar, John Schmidt, Lisa Taback, Teddy Schwarzman, Drew Wilson, and Celia Winchester. Nancy Abraham, Soledad O’Brien, and Joana Vicente will join Mark D’Arcy as Emeritus Board Members of The Gotham. The complete list of The Gotham’s Board of Directors with bios can be found here.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.