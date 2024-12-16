Filmmaker

The Animals Around Us: Amalia Ulman Visits Isabella Rossellini

A woman and a sheep.Isabella Rosselini on her farm

by
in Filmmaking
on Dec 16, 2024

,

In the first of a series on filmmakers and their relationship to the animal world, artist, director, writer and actress Amalia Ulman visits with actress, director (of the short film series Green Porno, among others), model and animal behaviorist Isabella Rossellini at her regenerative farm, Mama Farm. Rossellini can currently be seen on screen in Edward Berger’s Conclave playing Vatican nun Sister Agnes, while El Planeta director Ulman’s newest film is Magic Farm, premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Photographs by Amalia Ulman.  On October 2, I visited Isabella Rossellini’s farm with Gabriella. We took the train from Penn […]

