Two New Films Added to the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The Stringer

Two new documentaries — The Alabama Solution from Andrew Jarecki and The Stringer from Bao Nguyen – have been added to the Premieres category of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the Sundance Institute announced today. Both directors have histories with the festival. Each of the projects are directed by filmmakers who have presented their works at previous editions of the Sundance Film Festival. Nguyen premiered Be Water in 2020 and The Greatest Night in Pop in 2024, while The Alabama Solution director Andrew Jarecki’s previous Sundance titles are Capturing the Friedmans (2003), Just a Clown (2004), and The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015).

“Adding these two nonfiction features to our robust slate of documentary offerings at the Festival, both told by filmmakers who have been a part of our Sundance community for many years, completes our programming with compelling explorations around justice and truth-telling,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming, in a press release.

These two additions bring the Sundance feature film lineup to 88 titles. The Sundance Film Festival runs this year January 23 – February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Loglines and credits for the two films are below:

The Alabama Solution / U.S.A. (Directors, Producers: Andrew Jarecki, Charlotte Kaufman) — Incarcerated men defy the odds to expose a cover-up in one of America’s deadliest prison systems. World Premiere. Documentary.

The Stringer / U.S.A. (Director: Bao Nguyen, Producers: Fiona Turner, Terri Lichstein) — A two-year investigation uncovers a scandal behind the making of one of the most-recognized photographs of the 20th century. Five decades of secrets are unraveled in the search for justice for a man known only as “the stringer.” World Premiere. Documentary.