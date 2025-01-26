Still from Move Ya Body: The Birth of House. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

The most significant day was the day our production coordinator’s apartment caught on fire. That morning, we drove to set and noticed a smoking apartment tower. We went about the day as normal. At a point, we hear all of these sirens. Our production coordinator gets a call to inform her that her apartment had burned down. They lost everything! I was moved by the way each person on set rallied around them. Then the participants found out and also built a network of support. It was the day we became family.

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.