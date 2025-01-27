Still from Cutting Through Rocks. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni directed, shot, edited and produced their debut feature, Cutting Through Rocks, about an Iranian councilwoman who uses her position to advocate for the rights of women and girls in her village. The film screens as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Below, Khaki and Eyni respond in their capacity as producers about the process of finding funding while sticking with their subjects.

See all responses to our annual Sundance first-time producer interviews here.

Filmmaker: How did you connect with this filmmaker and wind up producing the film?

Khaki & Eyni: It just felt natural for us to be the producers as we were in the field doing the work. Also, beyond production, we have developed a relationship with all the foundations and institutions that provided support for the project, which was a long journey of trust-building both in production and beyond.

Filmmaker: How long a process was it to produce the film, and if you could break it into stages, periods of time, what were they? Can you also discuss how the financing came together and how long a process that was?

Khaki & Eyni: This film was made in seven years and through eight filming sessions. Each session took several weeks for a total of 150 production shooting days in various seasons, covering different unfolding stories of our main participants. In terms of financing while in production, the challenge for us was not to lose any essential moment of the story. And, of course, we need to have the support in place in order to be in production. The challenge for us as producers was to create a balance where we could have both the financial support as well as the story coverage at the same time.

From the beginning it took a long time before any support came through. But over the course of many years, we had the opportunity of being supported by Chicken & Egg Films, Sundance Institute, IDFA Bertha Fund, Firelight Media and Hot Docs CrossCurrents Doc Fund, to name a few.

Filmmaker: Did you have important or impactful mentors, or support from organizations, tha were instrumental in your development as a producer?

Khaki & Eyni: Some of the organizations and institutions we had the privilege to get support from also provided us with mentorship sessions. For example, Firelight Media and Chicken & Egg Films and Hot Docs Lab provided three fruitful mentoring sessions (some in person and some virtual). Additionally, at a later stage, we received mentorship support from the Andrew Berends Film Fellowship as well as Doha Film Institute (First Cut Lab).

Filmmaker: What was the most difficult aspect of producing this film?

Khaki & Eyni: As mentioned above, balancing between the creative demand of production and providing financial support to make it happen was the most challenging.

Filmmaker: What single element of the film do you take the greatest amount of pride in, or maybe were just most excited by, as a producer?

Khaki & Eyni: When we look back at the film in retrospect, the fact that we were able to tell this timely and local story and share it with a global audience is what makes us very happy.

Filmmaker: What surprised you or was unexpected when it comes to the producing of the film?

Khaki & Eyni: When it is in production, when we follow a story for a long time and it suddenly takes a turn that is completely out of our hands and is extremely unexpected and surprising; but now, in retrospect when looking at the finished film, these sudden twists and turns are what support the core idea behind the film.

Filmmaker: What are the challenges facing new producers entering the business right now at this unique historical moment? And what could or should change about the film business to make producing a more sustainable practice?

Khaki & Eyni: If there are more resources available for producers, then sustainability could be more granted. We need more supporters of independent filmmaking with more diverse criteria and more flexibility in taking risks and getting involved with films.

When you’re producing a film, the challenge is that you have an idea about your story and you envision it. However, many decision-makers are not thinking in the way you’re thinking, or they can’t read your mind. Sometimes, because we’re dealing with cinema as a visual medium, it’s hard to convey what you envision through written material.

Filmmaker: Finally, what advice would you pass on to a future new producers preparing to embark on their first production?

Khaki & Eyni: Only work on films that you deeply believe in, as it will be the most important part of your life for a long time!