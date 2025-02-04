“Being Clean with the Words Gave Me More Freedom than Anything”: Margo Martindale, Back To One, Episode 329

In movies like Million Dollar Baby, August: Osage County, Blow The Man Down, and series like The Americans, Justified, and Sneaky Pete, “esteemed character actress Margo Martindale” loves to play people much different from herself. And she’s been so good at it for so long that she only started to get truly recognized for her work in her 60s. Three Emmys later, she’s able to pick and choose what she wants to do. Her latest, the Amazon series The Sticky, finds her number one on the call sheet and having a blast playing the bombastic maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry. On this episode she explains why the first step in her preparation process is knowing where a character was born and raised. She talks about feeling most free when she’s able to “play” like she did in her backyard, what makes Alexander Payne and Robert Benton great directors, why it took some time for her to settle in to sit-com acting, and much more.

