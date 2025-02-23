Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in Anora

Sean Baker’s Anora was the big winner at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, held yesterday at California’s Santa Monica beach. The film, about a stripper’s ill-fated marriage to a Russian oligarch’s son, picked up prizes for Best Film, Best Director and, for Mikey Madison’s lead performance, Best Lead Performance. Other films and TV shows picking up multiple wins were A Real Pain (Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Performance), Didi (Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay) and Baby Reindeer (Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series, Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series, Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series).

No Other Land continued its sweep of documentary awards, winning Best Documentary, and the Latvian animated picture Flow won Best International Film. Girls Will Be Girls won the John Cassavetes Award for films made for less than $1 million.

The Spirits have a $30 million budget cap, so various films appearing in the Oscar race, like A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez, weren’t eligible.

In his acceptance speech, Baker spoke of being an “independent lifer” and addressed the issue of director fees and sustainability, a topic injected into the conversation last week when Brady Corbet spoke on the WTF podcast about having made “no money” on The Brutalist. Using three years as an average length of time needed to get an independent film made (while acknowledging that it’s often much longer), Baker asked, “How do you support yourself with little or no income for 3 years?”

Continuing, he said:

Let’s say you’re lucky enough to be with the guilds. Take the DGA and WGA minimums and then divide them by three. Take out taxes and possibly percentages that you owe your agents, managers, and lawyers, and what are you left with? It’s just simply not enough to get by on in today’s world, especially if one is is trying to support a family. I personally do not have children, but I know for a fact that if I did, I would not be able to make the movies that I make…. We are creating product that creates jobs and revenue for the entire industry. We shouldn’t be barely getting by. Creatives that are involved with projects that span years have to begin getting higher — much higher — upfront fees, and again, because back end simply can’t be relied upon any longer, we have to demand that. If not, indie films will simply become calling card films, and I know that’s not what I signed up for. So let’s demand what we’re worth. I know that if you’re in this room, you’ve proven that you’re worth it, so let’s not undervalue ourselves any longer. And we can work together, it can be filmmakers working with agencies, working with financiers, film sales companies, and distributors to make indie film sustainable for creatives and keep indie film alive. This is for all the indie film lifers who are holding on and fighting the good fight.

Baker also recognized the last Josh Welsh, Film Independent’s president, who died last month, calling him “a true champion of independent voices and a wonderful, kind human being.” Welsh was also remembered by Film Independent acting president Brenda Walsh, who said:

Josh is a visionary of the type that comes along once in a lifetime. We want his work and impact to continue on, because he is a great leader. He is a person of exceptional character. I speak about him very deliberately in the present tense, because he is still here. He’s here. We will feel his spirit in the programs he created and the lives of filmmakers who he impacted always, and in all ways. Josh is only absent in the body, but the spirit of who Josh is and what he means to this community, that is forever.

Below are all the winners of the 2025 Spirit Awards.

Best Feature

Anora (NEON)

Producers: Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora (NEON)

Best Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

Best First Feature

Dìdi (Focus Features)

Director: Sean Wang

Producers: Valerie Bush, Carlos López Estrada, Josh Peters

Best First Screenplay

Sean Wang, Dìdi (Focus Features)

John Cassavetes Award

(for best feature made under $1,000,000)

Girls Will Be Girls (Juno Films)

Writer/Director/Producer: Shuchi Talati

Producers: Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne

Best Breakthrough Performance

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Supporting Performance

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Lead Performance

Mikey Madison, Anora (NEON)

Robert Altman Award

His Three Daughters (Netflix)

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Casting Director: Nicole Arbusto

Ensemble Cast: Jovan Adepo, Jasmine Bracey, Carrie Coon, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Randy Ramos Jr., Jay O. Sanders

Best Cinematography

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Editing

Hansjörg Weissbrich, September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best International Film

Flow (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Best Documentary

No Other Land

Director: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

Producer: Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

Someone to Watch

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch

Truer Than Fiction

Rachel Elizabeth Seed, A Photographic Memory

Producers Award

Sarah Winshall

TELEVISON CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series

Shōgun (FX)

Creators/Executive Producers: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks

Executive Producers: Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, Michael Clavell

Co-Executive Producers: Shannon Goss, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Jamie Vega Wheeler

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Hollywood Black (MGM+)

Executive Producers: Shayla Harris, Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, Jon Kamen, Justin Simien, Kyle Laursen, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jeffrey Schwarz, Amy Goodman Kass, Michael Wright, Jill Burkhard

Co-Executive Producers: David C. Brown, Laurens Grant

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims