“It’s About Self Exposure and Allowing Someone to See” Caveh Zahedi, Back To One, Episode 332

Caveh Zahedi is one of the most influential independent filmmakers of our time. Jay Duplass, Lena Dunham, Richard Linklater, Greta Gerwig are all big fans of his 30+ years worth of ultra-autobiographical work (five features, I am A Sex Addict perhaps being the most popular). His magnum opus, The Show About The Show, started out as a “self-reflexive TV show about its own making” for BRIC TV and has continued despite lawsuits, loss of distribution, re-castings, and many more obstacles, thanks to Zahedi’s dogged determination to simply tell the story, mostly through re-enactments using the actual people in his orbit playing themselves, of what happened in his life. He gets a small but passionate amount of support from his loyal fanbase who want him to see this now decade-long journey come to an end in the final season, which is about to be released. Zahedi has done a lot of interviews about his filmmaking, but rarely any, like this one, that focuses on his work as an actor for other filmmakers and in front of his own camera, where he plays a version of himself. He talks about the tonal fine line he has to walk when addressing the camera, nudity (his and others’), actors who work well with his directorial approach (like Emmy Harrington and Jim Fletcher), the rigors of auditioning to play a pedophile rabbi, striving for “non-acting,” and much more.

