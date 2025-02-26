Ali Imran Zaidi

Stowe Story Labs is awarding their inaugural $50,000 Short Film Production Grant to Ali Imran Zaidi for The Boy with the Dinosaur Head, a story about a first-grade foster child whose teacher is “trying to help him out of his shell after a localized extinction level event.”

Zaidi is a Black List Feature Writers Lab alum, and an inaugural fellow in Riz Ahmed’s Pillars Fund Artist Fellowship for Muslim Creators supported by Amazon, Disney and Netflix. He is currently developing a TV series with Ley Line Entertainment. Zaidi’s short will be directed by Imran J. Khan, whose debut coming-of-age feature, Mustache won the Audience Award at its SXSW premiere. Also one of the inaugural fellows in the Pillars Artist Fellowship, Imran has an editing background, having cut TV projects for Disney+ and Netflix, and features such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The Short Film Production Grant was awarded by a jury consisting of producer Liz Cardenas (Ten to the Six Pictures); Tom Berkeley and Ross White, Oscar-winning Filmmakers of An Irish Goodbye; Independent Spirit and Gotham Award-nominated filmmaker Ellie Foumbi (Our Father the Devil); Producer Alex Boden (Cloud Atlas, Sense8); producer and development executive Ali Doyle (Kneecap); award-winning playwright and screenwriter Melody Cooper; talent manager Corey Trent Ackerman (Evoke Entertainment); writer/director Shari Lynette Carpenter (Queen Sugar, Single Black Female); Stowe co-founder, screenwriter and script consultant David Pope; PAGE international screenwriting awards executive cirector Kristin Over; and Stowe founder and director, Emmy-nominated filmmaker David Rocchio (The Gun Shop).

