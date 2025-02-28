Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Rendez-Vous with French Cinema 2025

in Festivals & Events, Filmmaker Videos
on Feb 28, 2025

The forthcoming edition of the annual Rendez-Vous with French Cinema series, taking place this year at Film at Lincoln Center, will be the 30th anniversary of the series. The lineup this year includes two underrated films from last year’s Cannes, Patricia Mazuy’s Visiting Hours and the late Sophie Fillières’ final film, This Life of Mine. Watch the trailer above for the series, which will take place from March 6 to 16.

