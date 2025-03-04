“To Be Able To Play a Flawed, Complex, Messy Woman Who Os Morally Ambiguous …That To Me Is the Juicy Stuff.” Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Back To One, Episode 332

The celebrated period drama Belle marked the arrival of Gugu Mbatha-Raw and since then she hasn’t stopped impressing audiences in films like Motherless Brooklyn, Misbehaviour and series like Doctor Who, Black Mirror (San Junipero episode), Loki, The Morning Show, and Surface, which is now releasing episodes from its second season. On that Apple TV+ series, Gugu plays Sophie, a woman who has lost her recent memories and must piece them together. She talks about the “liberating” feeling she got playing someone with a missing back story and how it forced her to be present. She explains how she utilizes her sense of smell in her preparation process, how she learned to claim her space on set and not be “crushed by the technicalities,” how taking on the leadership role of EP expanded all aspects of her work, plus much more.

